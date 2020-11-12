FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Mikael Lawal; How the sport of Boxing probably saved me.

12 November 2020
Mikael Lawal
KO Boxing Forum

Last night we saw Nigerian Mikael Lawal in the ring as part of the Ultimate Boxer Contest and I have to say what a polite and nice young man he is.

In a pre-fight interview the 26 year old Nigeria-born from Shepherds Bush spoke about his childhood, personal life and the struggles.

He lost his Mum at the age of 13 years old and his relationships with both his biological and step-father both broke down in the tragic fall-out.

Mikael found himself homeless on the harsh streets of Lagos begging for scraps of food until he was rescued by the British Commission and returned back to the UK to rebuild his desperate life.

Boxing has saved this troubled youngster and winning three fights in one night last year should have catapulted him into title fights before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

But Mikael is an expert in finding solace in the darkest of places and knows life could be much, much worse.

He told the SunSport: “before my mum passed away I had no worries whatsoever, as a kid I had so many plans.

“I just assumed, like all of my friends, that I would have a car to drive at 18, probably own my own house at 20 but the reality has been so much different.

“Things can hurt some people mentally more than they can hurt you physically. I struggle more with mental pain, I can handle physical pain, I can fight my way out of trouble.

“When I was homeless in Nigeria, it was weird, I was so sad and in a terrible situation but there were other people there, in the same desperate situation, so I did not really feel alone.

“Believe it or not we used to have some laughs and found a strange form of happiness.”

Heavy-handed Lawal has boxed on some impressive cards, for a 12-0 prospect, like the World Boxing Super Series final between Callum Smith and George Groves in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

If he was busier on social media, abusing potential opponents or over-blowing his potential, he could get bigger fights for the wrong reasons but he has more respect for the sport and is hungry for the right type of success, starting with Ossie Jervier at the  fan-free BT Sport studios on Tuesday.

He said: “Being poor here is very different to tougher parts of the world but, I feel, here it can be more systematic.

“You might not be put down, but you are definitely kept down.

“I remember as a teenager I was trying to better myself and get a job.

“I would print off hundreds of CVs, find a suit and tie, not even have money to eat that day and go into Central London to hand out CVs.

“I tried so hard but nothing ever came out of that. I got one or two interviews but the second I walked in I felt like I had no chance. Boxing is what saved me.

“Now I have a dream to work toward, I would love to buy a nice house in the countryside with two dogs and maybe even a piano……not that I can even play it!

“But mainly, I just want to look after my family”.

Last night we saw Mikael step into the ring and fight Ossie Jervier at Cruiserweight. Mikael won the contest on points 60-54. He is now currently placed at number 10 in BoxRec’s rankings and Mikael’s record is no 13-0 with 7 knockouts which is the exact same record as English cruiserweight champion Deion Jumah (13-0, 7KO’s) who is five places above. In the post-fight interview he called out Luke Watkins (14-2, 9 KO’s) next. The pair have been ordered to fight in a British title eliminator by the BBBoC in their most recent circular, with the winner to challenge for the British cruiserweight title which is currently in Richard Riakporhe’s (11-0, 8KO’s) hands – Jumah is the mandatory challenger.

All in all it was a good night for Mikael last night and like I said what a nice and likeable young man. I hope his Mum was watching over him last night and let’s hope this is the start of a very long and successful journey for him in the sport of boxing.

