FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

‘Showtime’ plans to ruin Whittaker-Hart’s Matchroom debut

12 November 2020
Jermaine Springer
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Jermaine Springer insists that all of the pressure is on Matchroom new boy Thomas Whittaker-Hart ahead of their eight round Light-Heavyweight battle on the Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez undercard this Saturday at The SSE Arena, Wembley, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Liverpool’s Whittaker-Hart, managed by former WBC Cruiserweight king Tony Bellew, signed promotional terms with Eddie Hearn last month and will be hoping to impress on his Matchroom debut as he kicks off a huge night of World Title action, but Bradford’s Springer has other ideas.

Trained by Al Osta at the Ultra Flex Gym in Leeds, ‘Showtime’ heads into his first TV appearance sporting a record of seven wins and one loss since turning pro in March 2018, and the 32-year-old says he is ready to cause an upset against former amateur standout Whittaker-Hart.

See Also

“I’ve got nothing to lose,” Springer told Seconds Out. “He’s just signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom, he’s managed by Tony Bellew and he’s the amateur star that has all of the pressure and expectation on him. For me, I’ve just got to go out there and have a fight. It’s a much more simple situation for me. It’s a lot more complicated for him.

“I’ve seen more of his amateur stuff. We know what he’s about. I think it will be a good fight. He’s not just a one trick pony. He’s an all round good fighter. He’s got good speed, good power and a good jab. He can fight at distance and he can fight up close on the inside. I think our styles will gel.

“I’m going to bring the fire. This is my opportunity. I don’t get opportunities like this. I’m used to fighting at small hall shows. This is what I dream about, fighting on Matchroom shows live on Sky Sports. I’m normally watching them on TV.

“I’m a massive boxing fan. It’s a dream come true and I’m going to give it everything that I’ve got. I 100% believe in myself and I am going there to cause the upset. I can’t leave anything in the ring and end up disappointed. I have to put on a good show and get the win.”

Taylor vs. Gutierrez tops an historic night of World Title action in the Capital, Denaby’s Terri Harper (10-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight Titles against Katharina Thanderz (13-0, 2 KOs), Rachel Ball (6-1) faces Jorgelina Guanini (9-1-2, 1 KO) for the vacant WBA Bantamweight World Title, big-punching John Docherty (9-0, 7 KOs) steps up against ‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (18-2-1, 9 KOs) and Glasgow Bantamweight talent Kash Farooq (13-1, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Angel Aviles (20-5-1, 6 KOs).oi

Read more articles about: ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tyson Fury praises classy Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury praises classy Anthony Joshua

Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois both eyeing off potential Oleksandr Usyk clash

Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois both eyeing off potential Oleksandr…

Mikael Lawal; How the sport of Boxing probably saved me.

Mikael Lawal; How the sport of Boxing probably saved me.

Danny Garcia ready to wrest world titles in Errol Spence Jr's backyard

Danny Garcia ready to wrest world titles in Errol Spence…

Errol Spence Jr puts car accident behind him as he zeroes in on Danny Garcia

Errol Spence Jr puts car accident behind him as he…

Terence Crawford primed for Kell Brook battle on Saturday night

Terence Crawford primed for Kell Brook battle on Saturday night

Andrew Moloney promises improved performance against Joshua Franco in rematch

Andrew Moloney promises improved performance against Joshua Franco in rematch

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook is “rough”

Terence Crawford’s manager labels Amir Khan “soft”, says Kell Brook…

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney and that’s just a fact

Joshua Franco: “I’m the better fighter overall than Andrew Moloney…

TOP STORIES

Tyson Fury praises classy Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury praises classy Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has praised Anthony Joshua for the sportsmanlike way he handled his first professional defeat last year. Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz Jr by seventh-round knockout at New York’s famed Madison Square Ga…

Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois both eyeing off potential Oleksandr…

Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois both eyeing off potential Oleksandr Usyk clash

Heavyweight Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) knows there is much more on the line than simply the British and European titles when he takes on Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) in London on November 28. The 35-year-old Olympic silver medallist is…

Mikael Lawal; How the sport of Boxing probably saved me.

Mikael Lawal; How the sport of Boxing probably saved me.

Last night we saw Nigerian Mikael Lawal in the ring as part of the Ultimate Boxer Contest and I have to say what a polite and nice young man he is. In a pre-fight interview the 26 year old Nigeria-born from Shepherds Bush spoke about his childhood…

Danny Garcia ready to wrest world titles in Errol Spence…

Danny Garcia ready to wrest world titles in Errol Spence Jr's backyard

Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) is ready to wrest the WBC and IBF welterweight titles from champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) when they meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5. The 32-year-old former two-weight world …

Errol Spence Jr puts car accident behind him as he…

Errol Spence Jr puts car accident behind him as he zeroes in on Danny Garcia

WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) will make his long-awaited return to the ring when he faces Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5. The 30-year-old Texan southpa…

Terence Crawford primed for Kell Brook battle on Saturday night

Terence Crawford primed for Kell Brook battle on Saturday night

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) says he doesn’t know how to rate Kell Brook 39-2 (27) because he has never been in the ring with him. The 33-year-old southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska will make the fourth defence of his 147-…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US