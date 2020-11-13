FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tony Bellew believes Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith has all the tools to upset Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez if they meet in the ring as expected before Christmas.

The former WBC cruiserweight champion says that Smith’s size and pressure would create all sorts of problems for the 30-year-old Mexican superstar.

After settling his lawsuit against former promoter Golden Boy Promotions last week, Team Alvarez immediately made it known they wanted to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

See Also

WBA super middleweight champion Smith, 30, was shortlisted as an opponent for Alvarez before the coronavirus pandemic effectively shutdown boxing worldwide.

A fight between Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) and Smith 27-0 (19) would pit The Ring magazine’s 160 and 168-pound champions against each other.

Bellew told Sky Sports: “I was amazed that Canelo was looking at this fight.

“He is looking for the biggest test possible and, make no mistake, Smith is the test of a lifetime for Canelo.

“Smith is bigger in size, stronger, undefeated.

“Canelo? I’m not so sure he can deal with the size and the pressure that Smith will bring.

“The biggest shock that Canelo will find? When Callum gets on the inside he is not to be messed with.

“I think Callum can shock the world.

“He will be a heavy underdog because Canelo is pound-for-pound up there with the big boys.

“Canelo is the best counter-puncher in boxing and a devastating body puncher.

“If anyone has the keys to unlock the door, it is Callum.”

Smith won the WBA title against George Groves by seventh-round knockout in Saudi Arabia two years ago.

He looked impressive in his first title defence against Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam at Madison Square Garden in June last year, dropping the former titleholder three times en route to a third-round stoppage.

But in his last outing Smith looked far from his best as he laboured to a 12-round points decision over the tenacious John Ryder in Liverpool last November.

Four-weight world champion Alvarez is looking to kickstart his career after more than a year on the sidelines.

The last time he saw action was in November last year when he stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds in Las Vegas to claim the WBO light heavyweight title, a belt he has now vacated.

Smith’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing told Sky Sports the fight is close to being signed.

“I’m getting messages saying: ‘I hear it is imminent!’ It is close,” he said.

“We are approaching a period where everyone wants to fight before the end of the year and we are running out of weeks.

“Ultimately, Canelo is the boss. He is running the show.

“For Smith? This is the golden chance. But the deal must the right and the prep must be right.

“If we reach a point where he is happy with a deal, we’ve got a fight. But we’re not there yet.

“It is the opportunity of a lifetime for Smith and it’s what we always looked for.

“We didn’t expect it to come in these circumstances but if it presents itself he will grab it with both hands.”