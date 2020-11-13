FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) knows there is much more on the line than simply the British and European titles when he takes on Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) in London on November 28.

The 35-year-old Olympic silver medallist is competing for the number one billing with Queensberry Promotions who represent both boxers and the company’s boss Frank Warren believes the winner will land a world title shot in the near future.

“Right now, Daniel is a top boy for Queensberry and BT Sport so if I beat him, or when I beat him, I will be one to watch,” Joyce said.

“According to Frank, the winner could potentially get a world title shot and that is definitely what I am in boxing for, so I am looking forward to beating Dubois and being number one.”

Dubois, 23, is ranked number two by the WBO behind former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

The undefeated Ukrainian southpaw is pushing for his mandatory title shot against unified champion Anthony Joshua, who must first get past IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev in December.

But with Joshua in talks for a two-fight series with WBC counterpart Tyson Fury next year, the WBO could be vacated leaving it up to the top two ranked contenders to battle it out for the belt.

“I know, imagine that, it would be unbelievable,” said Joyce. “I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself though because I’ve still got Dubois in my face to take on.”

Joyce and Usyk have history having fought each other in the World Series Boxing. He lost the five-round fight unanimously 50-45 across the board.

“I definitely wouldn’t be afraid of his power, more his skill really because he’s got good head movement,” he said.

“When I fought him it was quite an even fight, although he did catch me clean a few times, I had less defence and I was still a bit novicey back then.

“He was fresh off winning gold at London so he is a good fighter and I think the later rounds, especially with pro gloves on, would be the deciding factor if we got in the ring again.

“He wouldn’t be able to hurt me, which would be very dangerous for him.”

Meanwhile, Dubois also has one eye on a potential showdown with Usyk, who shot to fame by winning the World Boxing Super Series in 2018 to unify all four major world championship belts.

“I’d go straight into [a fight with Usyk],” Dubois said to Daily Star Sport. “I’ll beat Joe and that’s like a world title eliminator for me in my book.

“Then I’ll go for one of the biggest names out there. I’ll take them on straight away.”

Dubois insists he is ready for anyone in the division.

“All the amateur skills and movement, it’s the basics of boxing. You need to be athletic as a heavyweight and I’ve got that. I’ve got the tools to go far in this division,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting Joe, beating him and then whoever’s next I’ve got to crush.

“So bring them on.”