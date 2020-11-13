FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

TwitterFacebook

Katie Taylor is hoping for an “Irish Double” at Wembley this Week

13 November 2020
Katie Taylor
Tracey Langley

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that's a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

Katie TaylorWill the Irish eyes be smiling this weekend?

This week both Katie Taylor and the Irish football team have Wembley dates set in their diaries.

Katie puts her world lightweight titles on the line against Miriam Gutiérrez this Saturday night at Wembley Arena and tonight the Irish team are in action against England at Wembley in a friendly.

Both parties have been staying at the same hotel ahead of their big nights and met up yesterday.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman presented Taylor with an Ireland jersey. The Bray fighter was herself a talented footballer and won senior caps for Ireland.

“It’s great to see the lads in the same hotel and have a quick ‘socially distanced’ chat and wish each other luck from our respective bubbles,” said Taylor.

“I was thrilled to receive this new Irish jersey, the first of its kind, and it was fantastic to see my name and my old number 10 from my own Ireland career. That means so much to me.

“I’ve always had great support from the team over the years and loved my own days playing in the green jersey.

“I’ve been watching Vera Pauw’s Ireland in their bid to reach the European Championships and they were so unlucky against the Ukraine. I know they have a big game now against Germany and I wish them well – they have a top class manager and a great assistant in Eileen Gleeson who I played under many years ago.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, Darren Randolph, Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick and James McClean posed with Taylor’s belts, that were sanitised before and after, before presenting her with her very own away jersey with ‘Katie 10’ printed on the back.

“Football has given the country some of our greatest sporting moments over the years and hopefully the lads can kick off an Irish double at Wembley on Thursday night.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman said: “Katie’s an inspiration to the whole of Ireland, I’m looking forward to watching the fight. We wish her well this Saturday.”

