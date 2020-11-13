FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury has praised Anthony Joshua for the sportsmanlike way he handled his first professional defeat last year.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz Jr by seventh-round knockout at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden eighteen months ago but regained the titles on points in their rematch in Saudi Arabia last December.

Fury won the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in February.

The previously undefeated American power puncher has provided a litany of excuses for the loss, including the weight of his ring-walk costume, a bicep injury, a “disloyal” trainer and somebody spiking his water.

He has also made the spurious claim that Fury manipulated the padding in his own gloves.

Despite the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ building a natural rivalry with Joshua, he believes his fellow Brit has handled losing much better than Wilder.

“Very class. Listen, we are rivals and have been for a long time but I have to speak truthfully,” Fury told talkSPORT.

“He handled it like a man, he handled it very sportsmanlike, he took it in his stride.

“He knew he’d make a mistake. He didn’t say why, he didn’t make excuses, I didn’t hear any excuses.

“He just said: ‘Well done, see you next time’.

“I hope that I would conduct myself like that, as well, if it happened to me.

“We’ve seen it so much over the years – Wilder’s excuses, David Haye’s excuses, everybody who loses a fight for whatever reason they always say: ‘I had a bad foot, a bad shoulder’.

“Either don’t take the fight and have it postponed, or if you are going to take it, don’t mention it afterwards! Don’t take the glory from someone else’s victory.

“I take my hat off to AJ. That was class.

“Providing we both come through our next fights I would like to think that me and Joshua will finally get made, both on top of our careers, both world heavyweight champions, twice next year hopefully.”

Fury was expected to face Wilder for a third time in December before negotiations fell apart. The 32-year-old is now expected to take on Agit Kabayel in London on December 5.

“The only thing I want from you is for you to honour your agreement and fight me,” Wilder posted to social media this week.

“I gave you two shots when I didn’t have to and it changed your life. Now it is time for you to be a man and give me my shot as you agreed to.”

Wilder had previously broken his long silence by tweeting to Fury: “In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause.

“Now it is time for you to be a man and honour your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract.”

In their first contest in Los Angeles two years ago Fury largely outboxed Wilder but had to rise off the canvas twice including in a dramatic 12th round for a split draw.