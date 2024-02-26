Canelo Alvarez ready to walk away from PBC, Matchroom and DAZN poised to swoop

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) is reportedly on the verge of leaving promotional outfit Premier Boxing Champions after they were unable to reach a deal for the 33-year-old Mexican superstar to defend his titles against Jermall Charlo 33-0 (22) on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“Canelo Alvarez and PBC mutually agreed to part ways, sources told ESPN, with two fights remaining on a three-fight deal signed in June,” ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported on X, the social media site previously known as Twitter.

“The pact called for the star boxer to fight Jermall Charlo on May 4. However, Canelo and PBC couldn’t agree to terms.

“Jermall’s twin brother, Jermell, had a lackluster performance vs Canelo in September, killing any brotherly revenge angle. And Jermall ended a 29-month layoff in November and failed to impress vs Jose Benavidez Jr, so there was limited demand for Canelo-Charlo.”

This has left the door open for Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and streaming service DAZN to approach with an offer that is believed to be a two-fight deal featuring fights against Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) and Edgar Berlanga 22-0 (17).

Mexican Munguia, 27, knocked out British southpaw John Ryder 32-7 (18) in nine rounds in January, while 26-year-old Brooklynite Berlanga is fresh off a sixth-round knockout of Irishman Padraig McCrory 18-1 (9) on Saturday.

A fight between Alvarez and Munguia would be the first undisputed world title fight between Mexicans since Ruben Olivares and Rafael Herrera clashed for the WBC and WBA bantamweight titles in 1972.

“Everything indicates that it won’t be fights with Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez, or Terence Crawford or even under the PBC banner for Canelo,” ESPN Mexico correspondent Salvador Rodriguez posted to X.

“The plan for fights against Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia with Eddie Hearn has instead been activated for the four-time world champion.”

Hearn was quick to mention Alvarez’s name after Berlanga’s win on the weekend.

“I think Canelo Alvarez wants great fights. He wants people that actually come to fight. I know Edgar would be an underdog in that fight but he will give the fans a great fight,” the Matchroom Boxing boss told iFL TV.

“Saul wants massive fight, he wants massive paydays. He’s the biggest star in the sport, it ain’t Chris Eubank Jr. Please. It’s Jaime Munguia, it’s Edgar Berlanga, it’s David Benavidez.

“[Jermall] Charlo for me is a stinker, terrible fight. But honestly, I’m not even standing here as Saul’s promoter. I’m just telling you Saul Canelo Alvarez will fight anybody, he could not give a fuck who’s in front of him… But the business has got to be right.”

It would not be the first time Alvarez has worked with Hearn. Last year he split with Matchroom to sign the three-fight deal with PBC which has so far only delivered one fight, the forgettable title defence against then-undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 35-2-1 (19).

Hearn said of the split with Alvarez at the time: “Not every Canelo fight works financially for DAZN, but it works for us. So we would love to continue promoting him but I think it’s the best move for his career.”