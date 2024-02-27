Rising Prospect Guillermo Gutierrez Signs with Eruption Boxing Management

Rising undefeated super flyweight prospect, Guillermo Gutierrez (10-0, 1 KO) from San Antonio, Texas, announces his official signing with Eruption Boxing Management, under the guidance of President Gwen Legge. This managerial agreement marks a significant step forward for Gutierrez’s career, positioning him for future success in the ring.

Hailing from the boxing-rich city of San Antonio, Gutierrez is poised to carry on the proud tradition of world-class talent emerging from the region. With an unblemished record, Guiterrez feels he has the talent to become a world champion.

“I am thrilled to join forces with Eruption Boxing Management,” said Gutierrez, a seasoned boxer with over 120 amateur fights under his belt. “With Gwen Legge at the helm, I am confident that we can achieve great things together. San Antonio has some of the best boxers, and I am honored to follow in the footsteps of champions like Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios. I am ready to work hard and make my mark in the ring.”

“Guillermo Gutierrez is an exceptional talent with immense potential,” Legge, said as she’s really excited to have Gutierrez join her team. “I’m excited to add him to my roster of promising fighters and help guide his career to new heights. San Antonio has produced some of the sport’s brightest stars, and we believe Guillermo has what it takes to join their ranks.”

Gutierrez will be heading to California next week where he will train alongside renowned coach Robert Garcia and his stable of fighters. With a wealth of experience in the amateur ranks, Gutierrez is eager to elevate his game while training at the Garcia Boxing Academy. By training with Garcia and his team, Gutierrez aims to fine-tune his skills and hone his craft in preparation for the next phase of his career.

“I’m going to California with the mindset to learn as much as possible from Robert Garcia and his guys,” continued Gutierrez. “I want to test my skills against some of the best fighters in the world. This trip will make me a better fighter, that I know for sure.”

Gutierrez’s journey to California comes at an opportune time, as he gears up for his highly anticipated return to the ring. Scheduled for March 16, 2024, Gutierrez is set to compete for the NABF Jr. title, marking his first shot at a regional belt. With his sights set on becoming the next world champion from San Antonio, Gutierrez is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for success.