Amanda Serrano in tears after world title defence cancelled due to eye injury

World featherweight champion Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano 46-2-1 (30) had her scheduled title defence against Nina ‘The Brave’ Meinke 18-3 (4) cancelled at the last moment after the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission refused her medical clearance to box after suffering an eye injury.

The 35-year-old Puerto Rican southpaw was set to headline in her home country against German lefty Meinke, 30, at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on Saturday night.

But as her promoter Jake Paul stepped in to the ring to box the main support bout against Ryan Bourland, rumours were circulating on social media that Serrano was a late withdrawal from the card.

The reported crowd of over 18,000 people in attendance were not happy when they were told the main even had been scrapped. Paul addressed them directly after his first-round blowout of the hapless Bourland.

“Listen, I know there’s people booing, but Amanda came to fight,” Paul said. “She put in a hard camp and the doctors wouldn’t let her move forward because of her eye.

“Her cornea was exposed and she was failing eye tests and she did everything she could to make it happen. We’re standing by Amanda’s side and she’s been emotional and she wanted more than anything to represent her island and this night meant the world to her.”

A visibly distraught Serrano joined Paul in the ring, her eyes covered by sunglasses.

“I am so sorry,” she said. “I came to fight, I came to put on a show for you guys. I give you guys everything, I put everything on the line for you guys. I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

In a statement, Most Valuable Promotions said: “Amanda Serrano has unfortunately been declared medically unfit by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission to fight tonight due to an eye injury she sustained yesterday.

“She is devastated that she won’t be able to perform in front of her hometown fans, but despite wanting to go out and put on a show, the Commission said there is no way she can fight with her eye in its current condition.

“This decision equally affects Nina Meinke and MVP will be paying her fight purse in full. MVP and Amanda would like to apologize to everyone in attendance and the company will provide full refunds for all those seeking it. Details to follow on the ticket refund process.

“Amanda is proud of the way her fellow MVP teammates have competed tonight, she appreciates the love and support of her fans, and hope to return to the ring soon.”

Serrano has been at the forefront of a push for female boxers to be able to compete over three-minute rounds. Her last title defence against Danila Ramos took place over 12 threes rather than the traditional 10 by two-minute rounds.