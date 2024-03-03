Dillian Whyte cleared to fight after positive drug test found to be caused by contaminated supplement

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 29-3 (19) has been cleared to continue his boxing career after returning an adverse analytical finding to a drug test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association last year.

The 35-year-old Brit was scheduled to face former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 27-3 (24) in a rematch last August before the bout was abruptly cancelled.

Sky Sports quoted documentation from the leading forensic expert on the case that read: “[M]y expert view is that Mr. Whyte was the victim of a contaminated supplement that did not disclose [the contaminant] among its ingredients and he did not ingest the [contaminant] intentionally.”

Whyte said it is a relief to finally put the issue to bed.

“It’s been really tough, because I knew I was innocent, but then you can’t talk, you can’t say nothing,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“You have to be professional, trust the process, trust the lawyers and trust the people around you. It’s been tough, but tough times make tough men.

“First of all, I’m relieved more than anything, but of course I’m angry as well because it’s cost me so much. The most important thing is it cost me the chance to beat AJ. Everything else after that is secondary, but you know it’s a mix of emotions.

“I’m angry and I’m disappointed as well because people in this game don’t give you a chance to prove yourself. Everybody is quick to say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,’ instead of giving people a chance.

“I’m not going to lie, it was depressing and I was heartbroken. When you know you’re innocent and it’s not some bullshit story. When you’re going through everything and spending loads of money and time, losing sleep and thinking about it constantly. What did I do? Where did I eat? Where did I go?

“I was in Portugal, America, I was in the UK, I was all over the place. I was in London for the press conference. I was trying to piece together everything and trying to break everything down and going over it, over and over again.

“What did I eat that was out of the normal? What did I drink? Where did I eat? Where did I go? It was just depressing. It was like ‘Groundhog Day’ every day, going over it, over and over. Trying to piece things together and then everything was coming up blank.

“They tested more than 45 things I used during camp. Supplements, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, everything. I’m a private person and I had to open up my whole life to the investigation. To clear your name – that is the most important thing and that’s what we’ve done.

“It costs a lot and it’s stressful. It’s stressful when you’re pumping money out and you’re coming back with no return. But because I knew I was innocent, it was a matter of keeping on persevering and restoring my reputation.”

He added: “I would just like to thank everyone who has stood by me and supported me during this process and look forward to getting on with my career.”

Whyte is now seeking damages from the US-based company that manufactured the supplement.