Francis Ngannou expecting improved performance against Anthony Joshua

If Francis Ngannou was good in the Tyson Fury fight, he is even better now.

That is the self-assessment of the 37-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion from Cameroon who made his boxing debut against the WBC heavyweight champion last October.

Ngannou 0-1 was expected to be outclassed before decking the 35-year-old Brit in the third round with a big left hook. Fury 34-0-1 (24) held on to clinch a 10-round split decision in their non-title fight but it was Ngannou’s stock that rose out of the bout.

Now Ngannou has the chance to prove his performance was no fluke when he takes on former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 27-3 (24) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

Asked how much he has improved in the past four months, Ngannou told Sky Sports: “I don’t know how much – maybe 20 percent?”

“That was the night that I made an assessment. Now, the question is to maintain that and even go higher because now I have expectation on me. Before, there wasn’t any expectation. Before that night nobody was expecting anything about me. Now they are expecting.”

Ngannou said Britain’s Joshua, 34, always figured in his plans, but the fight came about sooner than he anticipated.

“He’s one of the greats,” Ngannou said. “One of the best fighters out there. I always said that whenever I get into boxing it’s going to be three names. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“Oleksandr Usyk is adding himself on the list.”

Ngannou is expecting an early finish too, although he insists he will not go looking for the knockout.

“Possibly – I’m really hoping on that. I don’t really like to count on the knockout because a knockout is something that comes,” Ngannou said.

“Even though most people have described me as a knockout artist, I never really walk in there to knock somebody out. It comes. If you leave your chin in the way, then I knock you out.”

Joshua says he is not overlooking Ngannou and sees him as something of a litmus test.

“He had a good outing as well against Tyson Fury who is the current WBC champion. So I think it will be good for me to see where I’m at,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“You should always overestimate people if you want my opinion. Never underestimate anyone, always overestimate people and that way you’ll never be surprised.”

Joshua has never shied away from a challenge and says he still has plenty more left in the tank before he retires.

“On this quest for greatness how far can I push myself?” he said.

“How much can my brain keep on going until it gives up and I’m like: I can’t do it anymore?

“I want to keep on pushing my brain and trying new things. Get quicker, stronger, smarter in the ring. Face challenges, because I learn so much about myself.

“And then when it’s enough, enough is enough.”