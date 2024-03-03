Nick Ball looking for statement win against Rey Vargas on massive Saudi card next weekend

Featherweight contender Nick Ball 19-0 (11) is out to steal the show when he challenges WBC 126-pound champion Rey Vargas 36-1 (22) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 8.

The fight will be part of the massive ‘Knockout Chaos’ card headlined by the 10-round heavyweight clash between former two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua 27-3 (24) and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou 0-1.

The 27-year-old Ball from Liverpool, England is determined not to be overshadowed by the many big names on the card, saying his performance will be the one that is remembered when the lights go out at the end of the night.

“It’ll be an explosive performance,” Ball told Sky Sports. “I know I’ve got a lot more in me to show. This opponent and this style, this will bring the best out of me.”

Mexican Vargas, 33, has been around the game for a long time. He won his first world title when he scored a majority decision win over Gavin McDonnell for the vacant WBC super bantamweight title seven years ago, making five successful title defences in a two-year span before moving up in weight.

Ball, who is coming off a career-best performance against Isaac Dogboe in his last outing, believes the fight is coming at the right time of his career.

“He’s in my way,” he said. “I’ve wanted a world title shot my whole life and I’ve got it. So the chance is now. It doesn’t matter who’s in there with me. I’ll take it from them.

“I’ve been working my whole life for it and now I’ve got the chance, on a massive platform. So I’m not going to let it slip. Definitely not.

“It means everything to me.”

Ball will be watching two other important fights in the featherweight division today when IBF champion Luis Alberto Lopez 29-2 (16) defends his belt against Reiya Abe 25-3-1 (10) and Otabek Kholmatov 12-0 (11) battles Raymond Ford 14-0-1 (7) for the vacant WBA championship at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York.

Lopez in particular is well known on UK shores after defeating Leeds’ Josh Warrington and Belfast’s Michael Conlan in back-to-back away fights in 2022 and 2023.

Ball says he would welcome the opportunity to unify against the rugged 30-year-old Mexican.

“Once I win that, the doors open, anything can happen,” Ball said. “[Lopez] stopped Conlan, he looked good in that.

“It was a good fight. I like his style, he comes forward and throws hard punches so he’s exciting, no matter what fight he’s going to be in, which I like because you’ve got to give people their money’s worth.

“He’s the type of fighter that will do that, like myself. You’ve got to excite them so that’s what we do.

“But any of these world champions and anyone at my weight, get me in with them… I’ll fight anyone.”