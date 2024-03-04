Commonwealth champion names hardest hitting heavyweight and it’s not who you might think

British and Commonwealth champion Fabio Wardley 17-0 (16) has sparred many of the top 10 heavyweights in the world and now he has revealed the man who hit him the hardest – and it’s not a current or former world champion.

That honour goes to longtime contender Dillian Whyte 29-3 (19).

The 29-year-old Wardley from Ipswich in Suffolk has learned on the job, turning pro without a single amateur fight. Much of his education has come in gyms around the world where he has sparred some of the best big men on the planet.

Wardley, who is preparing to face Frazer Clarke 8-0 (6) at the O2 Arena in London on March 31, is as well-credentialed as anyone to determine who the heaviest hitter of the lot is.

“I’ve ticked most of them off now,” Wardley told talkSPORT. “I’ve done Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk, Filip Hrgovic, Derek Chisora.

“All the big names and top ten guys, I’ve ticked them all off, which is something I’m quite happy with and I’m thankful to them for giving me that opportunity.

“I’ve done more rounds with some than others. Like with Joshua I’ve only done maybe ten rounds in total, whereas with Hrgovic I spent about a month in Miami with him training.

“When you spend more time with someone there’s more opportunity for them to land some sweeter shots.

“But the single time I’ve been hit the hardest is Dillian Whyte I think.

“When he’s caught me with that quick check left hook a few times and it catches you by surprise.”

The left hook has been an invaluable weapon for Whyte throughout his career. The deadly punch has claimed many victims, including Alexander Povetkin in their rematch.

The 35-year-old Whyte, who manages Wardley, received some welcome news this week when he was cleared of failing a drug test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association ahead of his rematch with Joshua 27-3 (24) scheduled for August last year.

The investigation into his adverse analytical finding determined that his failed test was due to a contaminated supplement he consumed.

“It’s been really tough, because I knew I was innocent, but then you can’t talk, you can’t say nothing,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“You have to be professional, trust the process, trust the lawyers and trust the people around you. It’s been tough, but tough times make tough men.”

Whyte is now seeking damages from the US-based company that manufactured the supplement.

“I’ve lost a lot of money and we’re seeking damages for all the money I’ve lost,” said Whyte. “Try to get some sort of redemption for my career. With litigation, you can’t really talk too much.

“One thing I’ve learned because of the things going on around me, discipline is the only way in life you’re going to get forward and sometimes you’ve just got to keep your mouth shut, do a thorough process and break things down and go through things clearly so we can find what needs to be found.

“To show and prove that this thing is no bullshit, so I unfortunately had to wait and be disciplined about waiting until it was clear that I could fight. It’s been tough, but you’ve got to be disciplined.

“I would just like to thank everyone who has stood by me and supported me during this process and look forward to getting on with my career.”