Trainer says Zhilei Zhang is “a southpaw version of Riddick Bowe”

Trainer Shaun George believes he has a special talent on his hands in giant Chinese southpaw Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 26-1 (21).

The 40-year-old heavyweight will have the opportunity to claim the biggest scalp of his career when he steps through the ropes to face former 32-year-old WBO champion Joseph Parker 34-3 (23) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

George says it’s Zhang’s versatility that reminds him of a lefthanded version of Riddick Bowe, the popular American who defeated Evander Holyfield back in 1992 to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

“You’re going to see a little bit of everything,” George told DAZN. “Zhilei is one of those fighters that can actually do everything; one of those fighters that can make adjustments.

“One of the things that you guys aren’t paying attention to is that he can make adjustments. He’s a little bit different, Zhilei, every time you see him. [Filip] Hrgovic; first Joe Joyce fight to the second, to now; you’re going to see a whole other strategy coming in. He’s a different fighter.

“Zhilei is well-schooled. He’s an athletic big man. He can move around; he’s not one-dimensional; he doesn’t just come forward; he does a lot of things in there. He can work the body; work the head. The game plan for this fight is just keep making adjustments; we gonna do what we gonna do. No one is gonna stop us from doing it. We bank on everything until he folds.

“I’ve been working with him for over 14 years. In China and in the US, as an amateur.

“Riddick Bowe. Seriously, he’s a southpaw version of ‘Big Daddy’ Bowe.”

Parker kept up an active schedule last year, boxing four times for four wins including a wide unanimous decision victory over big-hitting former WBC champion Deontay Wilder 43-3-1 (42) in December.

But Zhang believes he is the A-side in their fight, which will be the main support bout to Anthony Joshua 27-3 (24) versus Francis Ngannou 0-1.

“I feel very, very good. I believe I’m the main event – not Joseph Parker. I’m ready, Parker. Let’s go,” Zhang said at the open workout on Tuesday.

Parker said he was soaking in the atmosphere, adding it was a good chance to get a good look at his opponent up close.

“I feel great. I’ve done the work. I’ve got good energy, and I’m saving it all for fight night. Every camp I’ve been in it gets better and better. I’m learning and progressing. I’m a happy, happy fighter,” he said.

“I love the journey, and I love the process and everything to do with fight night – the press conference; weigh-in; public workout; everything. It’s not gonna be here forever so it’s time to enjoy it and make the most of it.

“It’s always nice to see your opponent up front and see what they do.”