Ryan Garcia continues erratic social media posts, Devin Haney says it’s all a hoax

Ryan Garcia has claimed he was sexually abused as a child and has pictures of a “real alien” is his latest rambling posts to social media.

There are serious concerns about the state of mind of the 25-year-old Los Angelan who just last week was on a press tour to promote his upcoming fight against WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney 31-0 (15) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

A disturbing post to Garcia’s Instagram and X accounts on Sunday said his “throat had been slit” and was followed by satanic commentary. The following day Garcia claimed his accounts had been hacked.

San Franciscan Haney, 25, isn’t buying in to the idea that Garcia has lost the plot. He believes it is a poor attempt at mind games.

“Give Ryan an Oscar [award], please,” Haney posted to X. “This is all an act y’all. The fight is happening on April 20th. He’s just playing crazy to ‘sell it,’ which is weird because there are people out there who are actually crazy, but he’s just acting for attention.”

Now World Boxing News is reporting that the latest series of posts from Garcia are perhaps the most troubling yet.

“I feel like crying because I’m giving everyone info they already know, but they refuse to believe. Do you want proof now I’ll get it ASAP!” said Garcia 24-1 (20) on social media.

“Have I proved I don’t care about fame or money? Even tho bags are flying in. I’m going to set up a live drug test.

“I’ve been raped at two years old. How would you act [if it was done] by a family member? How would that feel to you, and how would you act?

“It’s funny to people. I was raped as a two-year-old, and I have proof, and they laugh. WTF is wrong with people?

“I’ve seen the worst shit in my life. I’m tired of being quiet.”

He added: “Someone slipped some shit in my drink.

“What would you do if they held you down and made you watch? Yeah, I’m losing it. The shit I’ve seen, I’m hurting for the kids. Human trafficking is the biggest trade in the world. I’m hurting for them, and I’m the crazy one. No one is doing anything.

“I can’t be touched unless God allows it. Behold The Great Awakening! Didn’t think it would come from me. Did you?”

Garcia continued: “I have a picture of a real alien. Should I release this and fuck it all up?

“They held me down and made me watch. Of course, I’ve lost it a little. They really begged me to join, and I said fuck you.

“Are you guys the crazy ones? Because I’m not lying. They are hurting kids! And everyone is standing back, telling me to shut up. I don’t care anymore.

“I’ll die for innocent souls taken if you aren’t on my side. You are on the devil’s side.”

Over the weekend Garcia’s ex-wife Andrea Celina, who is also the mother of his two children, issued a statement: “I’m genuinely concerned and so is [sic] all his family members. We are not part of any of this and we want him to get better but this is REAL. Pray for him.”

Whether the Haney vs Garcia fight actually takes place next month remains anyone’s guess.