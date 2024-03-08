Arsen Goulamirian out to make an impression in US debut against Zurdo Ramirez

Arsen Goulamirian out to make an impression in US debut against Zurdo...

WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen ‘Feroz’ Goulamirian 27-0 (19) is all set to make his US debut when he defends his belt against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez 45-1 (30) at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California on March 30 live on DAZN.

The 36-year-old Armenian-born Frenchman who boxes out of Big Bear in California has drifted off the radar for many fight fans after boxing just once in the previous four years.

Career momentum is what Goulamirian needs and a victory over the well-credentialed Mexican southpaw Ramirez, 32, will go a long way to making people sit up and take notice.

In his last world title challenge, Ramirez dropped a wide points decision to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 21-0 (11) in November 2022. Goulamirian is promising to go one better.

“I am excited to fight for the first time in the US and partner with Abel Sanchez once again,” Goulamirian said.

“It’s a great opportunity because this division is not very popular in the United States and we get to draw attention to it.

“I want to thank Golden Boy for the opportunity. It is going to be a great fight. I am not like Bivol, and I will stop him.”

Ramirez will be having his first fight at 200-pounds after his 192-pound catchweight fight against for WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr 28-5 (22) last October that he won on points 99-91 on all three judges’ scorecards.

At over six-foot-two tall Ramirez has the height to compete in the weight class, but it remains to be seen if he has the strength and power to compete with established cruiserweights.

“First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity. Thank you to Golden Boy and my team for getting me here,” Ramirez said.

“It is an honour to be able to be the main event at YouTube Theater and make a statement and potentially become a legend. This is my motivation. Thank you to team Arsen for taking this fight and giving me opportunity to fight for a title.”

Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, is backing Ramirez to get the job done.

“For the last year, Zurdo has put in a ton of work to come back from the sole blemish on his impressive resume,” De La Hoya said.

“He made history as the first Mexican to become a super middleweight champion and we expect him to continue to build his legacy as the first Mexican to become a cruiserweight world titlist.

“He will face the tough, current champion, Arsen Goulamirian, who will be making his US debut. You won’t want to miss this match up.”

Welterweight Alexis ‘Lex’ Rocha 23-2 (15) and flyweight Ricardo ‘El Nino’ Sandoval 23-2 (16) will also appear on the card against opponents to be named.