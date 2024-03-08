Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul, July 20th! What could possibly go wrong?

By now, just one day after this was announced via a Jake Paul tweet, virtually every boxing fan the world over has seen the news. Youtuber/influencer turned professional boxer Jake Paul will take on former heavyweight champion of the world, and bona fide boxing legend, Mike Tyson in an official contest to be screened live on Netflix.

The announcement has certainly got the public’s attention. At this point in time the post has gathered 16 million views in just one day.

Boxing fans love matching greats of the past against modern fighters in made up fantasy fights and debating how they’d do. The only problems here are that this is actually happening for real and that Mike Tyson retired 18 years ago and, at 57 years-old, has no business taking punches to the head.

Tyson’s last ring outing came just four years ago but that was an exhibition against another middle-aged fighter in the naturally smaller Roy Jones Jr. Tyson looked pretty decent in spurts but a lot of holding ensued throughout the contest and neither man was able to offer consistent work rate.

From the early noughties onwards many a boxing journalist has predicted a sad demise for Mike Tyson. Back then the ageing great had well documented financial issues and was showing obvious signs of decline as a fighter.

For many he was seemingly a sure thing to tread the same path of so many other former greats. Financial ruin, cognitive issues and an early death.

Yet Tyson defied expectations. He fought off his mental demons, gained financial backing and support, and remained healthy, making numerous media appearances and hosting a podcast. Sadly boxing is its own worst enemy and now both Tyson and the sport itself seem determined to push their luck.

What are the best case scenarios here? Tyson gets humiliated? Tyson gets beaten up but shows heart? Tyson knocks out a former Youtuber he wouldn’t even get much credit for beating?

The worst case scenarios don’t bear thinking about and possibly have the potential to destroy boxing given the high profile nature of this event. The human brain shrinks as it ages and 57 year-old brains do not stand up to trauma anywhere near as well as younger ones.

Tyson has a formidable and menacing persona but he’s not Superman. Paul is thirty years, yes thirty, younger and now boasts a decent 9-1 (6 KOs) record as pro. He has developed into a legitimate fighter over the last few years.

This contest should never have been sanctioned, even if it does only turn out to be an exhibition. Tyson’s boxing story had ended well. It doesn’t need another chapter.