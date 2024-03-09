Eddie Hearn: “Everyone knows Anthony Joshua knocks out Tyson Fury”

WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury 34-0-1 (24) would not hear the final bell if he was to fight Anthony Joshua 28-4 (25), according to the former two-time unified heavyweight champion’s promoter.

Britain’s Joshua, 34, walked through former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou 0-2 in two rounds at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night, knocking down the 37-year-old Cameroonian three times en route to victory.

In contrast, fellow Brit Fury, 35, was sent to the canvas in the third round of his bout against Ngannou last October before eking out a 10-round split decision win in their non-title bout.

Joshua’s promoter is more confident than ever that his charge would defeat Fury in devastating fashion and is begging the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ to beat WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk 21-0 (14) in their May bout so that the ‘Battle of Britain’ can be made.

“Please Tyson Fury, beat Usyk, because at the end of the day, this guy [Joshua] is a monster,” the Matchroom Boxing boss said.

“Tyson Fury said to me, ‘I tell you something about Francis Ngannou, I hit his chin four or five time early in the first round flush, [and] he didn’t even flinch’.”

“You see that tonight, that was an absolute abomination, there isn’t even a word because that is a monster, the number one heavyweight in the world gets in the ring with Usyk like that, he gets in with Fury like that, everyone knows he knocks out Tyson Fury.

“I’ve always believed it, now it’s not even questionable, he’s the most humble guy you’ll ever meet me… I got the best heavyweight in the world and his name is Anthony Joshua.”

It comes as no surprise that Fury disagrees with Hearn’s assessment.

“I’m still dismissive of him. AJ’s made to measure for me,’” Fury told talkSPORT.

“AJ’s made to measure for me. Just because he knocked out Francis Ngannou – it’s not the same. He couldn’t land any of those rights on Usyk, a way smaller and lighter man. Styles make fights and his style is made for me.”

Fury has a rematch clause in place with Usyk. If a second bout does take place, it will likely fill up Fury’s dance card for he rest of the year. Fury has only fought three times in a calendar year once in the past decade, back in 2018.

“I’ve got to beat [Usyk] twice and then after that, if they’re still available, then I’ll fight Joshua,” Fury said to iFL TV.

“I never thought it would ever happen. It’s getting closer and closer but with Turki Alalshikh, anything is possible, isn’t it? He’s the magic man, isn’t he?”

Speaking to Sky Sports from the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix, Joshua said he was as keen as ever to face the winner of Usyk versus Fury, but admitted the ball was in their court.

“In terms of Usyk and Fury, it’s really up to them. I’m only a phone call away. Even better, I’m only a tweet away. You can tweet me and we can make the deal,” Joshua said.

Joshua would not be drawn on whether a bout against Fury should take place in Saudi Arabia or in Great Britain.

“I’ll fight him in his back garden,” he said. “It don’t matter to me. Wherever, whenever, however, it don’t matter. I just want to deliver for the fans, that’s the main thing.”