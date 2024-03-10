Zhilei Zhang denies he was gassed, wants Joseph Parker rematch

Heavyweight contender Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 26-2 (21) wants to run it back with Joseph Parker 35-3 (23) after losing a majority decision to the former WBO heavyweight champion at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

Boxing on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua versus Francis Ngannou bout, Zhang had Parker on the deck in the third and eighth rounds but couldn’t capitalise on those advantages and finish off the 32-year-old New Zealander.

Instead, Parker composed himself both time and finished the stronger of the two in the last four rounds of the fight as Zhang appeared to fatigue.

The judges scored the bout for Parker 114-112, 115-111 and 113-113.

There were question marks surrounding Zhang’s ability to go 12 rounds but his camp says there is no issue with the stamina of the 40-year-old Chinese southpaw.

“Firstly, our whole team wants to congratulate team Parker and Andy Lee for executing a perfect game plan for fighting Zhilei,” Zhang’s co-manager Terry Lane told Sky Sports.

“Parker is a seasoned veteran and he surely showed it Friday night. The momentum that he has right now is incredible.

“I think Zhilei wants the rematch.

“From my perspective, if you take a step back and look at the big picture, what is going on now in the heavyweight division is really exciting.

“It is reminiscent of of eras past when there were a number of top, high-profile, world-class big men who kept fighting each other to the benefits of boxing fans.

“Styles make fights and it is very nuanced. Zhang beats [Joe] Joyce, who lost to Parker? Surely Zhang beats Parker, right? Wrong. A beats B, B beats C, then A beats C? Not in boxing. It’s more of a game of paper, rock, scissors where each beats one and loses the other.

“Having said that, Zhilei can make the adjustments, win more rounds and go on to other things.”

Zhang appeared to be on the verge of a world title shot going in to the Parker fight following back-to-back knockout victories over Joe Joyce and a hotly disputed decision loss to Filip Hrgovic.

The quickest way back to contention is to even up the ledger against Parker. He will have the opportunity to do that is he triggers the immediate rematch clause in his contract.

“Zhilei is disappointed but not discouraged,” Lane continued. “Parker’s crouching and holding really threw Zhilei off and he never really found his rhythm.

“According to Zhilei, he never was gassed, but really just felt frozen in the last third of the fight. After round eight, he thought he was up on the cards more than he actually was.

“Zhilei being a puncher, he never really had to worry about stealing rounds, but not doing much of anything for the last four will not win you fights. It’s something that he will have to work on.

“But it was very close – and there were close rounds. He wins one more round on one card, and two more on another, he wins via majority decision.”