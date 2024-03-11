Oscar Valdez putting it all on the line in crossroads bout against Liam Wilson

Former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez 31-2 (23) knows his career hangs in the balance when he faces fellow super featherweight contender Liam ‘Mr Damage’ Wilson 13-2 (7) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on March 29.

The 33-year-old Mexican has lost two out of his last three and is desperate to get some momentum back into his career in his bid to become a three-time world champion.

“This is definitely a crossroads fight because it will determine who gets closer to a world title opportunity,” Valdez said following a recent training session in San Diego, California.

“My goal for 2024 is to be a world champion again. I miss being a world champion. Boxing is my life. If you are not striving to be the best, then what are you doing in this sport? I always train hard to be the best. So, this fight means everything because winning this fight will put me one step closer to a world title shot.”

Valdez was last in action in August last year when he lost a 12-round unanimous decision to WBO 130-pound champion Emanuel Navarrete 38-1-1 (31) at the same venue where he will face Wilson.

Australian Wilson, 27, is familiar with Navarrete and the Desert Diamond Arena too. In February last year he came within a whisker of defeating Navarrete, dropping him heavily in the fourth round only to succumb to the champion’s pressure in the ninth.

Wilson has rebounded with two 10-round points wins since and is desperate to prove against Valdez that he belongs at the top level.

There is a lot on the line for both boxers.

“Liam Wilson is a tough fighter. I was there when he fought Emanuel Navarrete. He’s the kind of fighter who doesn’t give up,” Valdez said.

“You can’t count out a fighter like that, so I’m taking this very seriously. I know it’s not going to be an easy. But nothing is impossible. Every fighter is beatable. You just have to go in there with a smart game plan.

“Fighting in Arizona means a lot to me because I know a lot of people from all over Sonora, Mexico, will be there as well as a lot of people from Tucson, Phoenix and all over Arizona. So it means everything, especially because of my last fight. I wanted to give the fans a good fight and we lost. I was heartbroken because I wanted to give the fans a good fight and the victory. That wasn’t the case, so this is my chance again.

“After seeing him in there with Navarrete and knowing my style, this will definitely be war. It will be a fan-friendly fight. I’ve seen that he has a lot of heart when he fought Navarrete. But we’re going to see who has more heart and who wants it more.”