Canelo Alvarez set to face first Mexican in seven years when he battles Jaime Munguia on May 4

Canelo Alvarez set to face first Mexican in seven years when he...

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) will face his first Mexican opponent in seven years when he defends his titles against Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

The 33-year-old Mexican has previously said he doesn’t want to face one of his countrymen in the ring but has recently changed his tune. His last bout against a compatriot was when he face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Cinco de Mayo in 2017.

“I’m very proud and excited to be able to make this fight,” said Alvarez. “A Mexican versus another Mexican is always a huge fight and it’s been a while since there’s been one like this.

“It’s great to give an opportunity like this to a fighter that’s earned it like Jaime has. It gives me a lot of joy that two Mexicans will be facing each other in such a big fight for the sport.”

The 27-year-old Munguia is a former WBO junior middleweight champion who landed the belt early on in his career and made five successful title defences in a 14 month period before moving up in weight, first to middleweight and then super middleweight.

Last June he was one-half one of the fights of the year when gutted out a tough points win over Ukraine’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko, while in January he knocked out the normally British southpaw John Ryder in nine rounds.

“I’m very, very happy and filled with enthusiasm for this great opportunity,” said Munguia, who is thriving under the tutelage of new coach Freddie Roach.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone involved who were able to make this fight a reality. We are ready to give fans a great night of boxing on Saturday, May 4. I can’t wait to demonstrate to the world that I am capable of doing great things. Viva Tijuana and Viva Mexico!”

The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions, TGB Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions and will be available on pay-per-view through both Prime Video and DAZN.

“We are very excited to return on May 4, especially with a Mexican opponent,” said Eddy Reynoso, trainer and manager of Alvarez. “This will be a 100% Mexican celebration! There has been a long time since two Mexicans have faced each other in an event like this. It’s going to be a grand fight.

“Jamie Munguia is an ex-champion who’s been winning fights and demonstrating great things. That tells me it’s going to be an exciting fight. I am very happy and grateful to Jamie that he agreed to make this happen.”

“Cinco de Mayo weekend is a crown jewel in the boxing calendar and this year will be one of the most anticipated in recent memory with this all-Mexico showdown between undisputed champion and future Hall of Famer Canelo Alvarez taking on the undefeated power-puncher Jaime Munguia headlining a PBC pay-per-view event on Prime Video,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions.

“Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena will be the highlight of what is always one of the city’s biggest weekends. Fans know that when an all-time great like Canelo faces a hungry action fighter like Munguia, the chances for drama and fireworks are through the roof.”

“An all-Mexican championship showdown on Cinco de Mayo weekend between two guys with immense pride for their country and at the top of their games — it doesn’t get any better for the sport of boxing,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

“Given Jaime’s incredible offensive attack, Canelo’s unmatched counterpunching and both guys’ tremendous power, fans are in for an absolute barn burner.

“We at Golden Boy are proud to have been able to work with our partners at DAZN to help make this massive battle and potential instant classic in Las Vegas that you don’t want to miss!”

“Jaime Munguia continues to make history as he paves his way in the sport,” said Fernando Beltran, CEO of Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

“There will be an overflow of Mexican pride in Las Vegas. This fight was accomplished for the people of Mexico between two of the top Mexican fighters in boxing.”