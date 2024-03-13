Keith Thurman out to prove the doubters wrong against Tim Tszyu

Former WBC and WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 30-1 (22) is out to prove he’s still a world-class boxer when he takes on WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) in a 155-pound non-title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30.

The 35-year-old from Clearwater, Florida had a stellar career at 147-pounds where he claimed some big scalps including Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia and Robert Guerrero. But inactivity has cruelled his career, with just six fights in the past nine year.

The question being asked is “does Thurman still have it?” He will tell you, unequivocally, that he does.

“When I got the phone call to fight Tszyu, it just woke up the warrior in me. I have so much to gain in this fight. That’s what this fight is all about,” said Thurman, who has only ever been defeated by Manny Pacquiao on points.

“This is gonna be a beautiful night of boxing. This is a stacked night with so many great fighters getting in the ring together. It’s a throwback card.

“Tszyu is trying to make this his era, but I’ve done great things in boxing. I’m coming to make a big splash against this Aussie shark and take him into deep waters on March 30.

“This is gonna be a great fight. That’s what the fans want. We’re two imperfect, perfect fighters stepping into the ring. We both have our own styles that make this fight so intriguing.

“When you’re at a certain calibre, you don’t think about the risk in a fight because of your confidence. I had other fights I could have taken, but I feel like a victory over Tim Tszyu, with all the work he’s put in to build his name, is the perfect statement.

Australian Tszyu, 29, carved out quite the reputation for himself last year with wins over Tony Harrison, Carlos Ocampo and Brian Mendoza to prove he deserves his place amongst the upper echelon of the division.

Thurman knows he is in for a fight and is not underestimating the eldest son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu.

“Tim has a very unique style with the way he throws his right hand. He’s gonna be knocking at the door all fight trying to have the highlight of the night, so we’re paying attention to that,” Thurman said.

“I’ve been working very hard for a very tough fight in my career. Just like I have for every other world-class fighter that I’ve faced. My whole team knows we have the skills to win this fight.

“It’s my job to turn this into my story on March 30. I want to represent my greatness in the ring and show what I’ve done in the world of boxing.”