“Pandemonium at the Palladium 3” ﻿Press Conference Quotes from Worcester, MA

Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) hosted a press conference today at Mackao Restaurant in Worcester (MA) to promote its March 23rd “Pandemonium at The Palladium 3” pro boxing card at the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Pandemonium at the Palladium 3” will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

Tickets are priced at $45.00 (standing room), $50.00 (balcony), $90.00 (mezzanine), $125.00 (floor) and $650.00 (booth of 4) and available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.

PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley, Junior NABF Welterweight Champion (13-0, 7 KOs, Holyoke, MA): “I’m grateful to be headlining another card, There’s a lot of talent on the card and to be at the top of the iceberg is special to me. Next Saturday, I’ll be ready to put on a show. I’m in great shape. I want to thank Kenny for fighting me again. I’m going to get the job done.”

Kenny “Lionheart” Larson, Challenger (7-1-1, 5 KOs, Salem, MA): “I’m grateful for another opportunity, Anybody who knows me knows I’m going to bring it. It’s going to be another great night of boxing.”

Carlos “El Gallo” Gonzalez (10-0, 9 KOs, Springfield, MA): “I appreciate the opportunity to fight. This will be the toughest opponent I’ve fought in my career. I can’t wait to get it on.”

Quinton Sumpter (6-2, 4 KOs, Pittsfield, MA): “I’ve been out of the ring 6-7 months and I’m happy to be back fighting and putting on a good show. I have a tough opponent. I’m ready to go!”

Zach “The Shark” Calmus (1-0, 0 KOs), Gloucester, MA): “Anyone has to fight in life or the ring. Boxing is no joke. I always respect my opponent because he’s a fighter. I made my debut on a Granite Chin card in 2020 and then I moved on to bare knuckles fighting.”