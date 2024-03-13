Tim Tszyu: “I feel like a train that’s about to steamroll everyone”

WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) says he is ready to claim a statement win when he takes on former WBC and WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 30-1 (22) in a 155-pound non-title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30.

The 29-year-old Australian, who was crowned WBO 154-pound champion with a comfortable points win over Brian Mendoza last October, has always had lofty ambitions. The eldest son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu has coveted the biggest fights since early on in his career and will win over new fans if he wins in his Las Vegas debut.

“It’s been a big dream of mine to be fighting on this stage, on this platform and I’m going to make the most of every opportunity that’s given. This is my time, this is my moment and this is my era. This is the passing of the torch. I can’t wait to get in there,” Tszyu said.

“The way I’m feeling right now, I feel like a train that’s about to steamroll everyone. It’s not just Keith. No disrespect to him, but I’m ready to go through everyone.

“When you get in the ring, it doesn’t matter where you are. Boxing is universal. It’s just you and your opponent. It doesn’t matter if everyone hates you, or loves you, it’s just about the two of us.

“There’s always gonna be doubt in the minds of some of the public. I like that people are taking sides. That makes the fight more interesting. It’s all part of boxing. Because all the questions will be answered on fight night.

“If you’re not dreaming about the big stage in boxing, then you’re not in the right sport. If you make it here in Las Vegas, you make it worldwide. It’s quite simple. My dreams are through the roof and I’m chasing them.”

Tszyu was expected to have his first fight in Vegas in January last year when he was scheduled to face then-undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo before the American withdrew due to a broken hand.

Tszyu stayed busy while waiting for his world title shot, knocking out former champion Tony Harrison in nine rounds in March. Charlo would eventually chose to move up two weight classes to challenge undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, a move that allowed Tszyu to pick up the vacant WBO strap against Brian Mendoza in October.

The situation wasn’t ideal, but Tszyu wasn’t going to wait on Charlo.

“I had to keep taking tough fights last year or I wasn’t going to make it to this stage,” Tszyu said. “I couldn’t wait for Jermell Charlo. I wanted to prove to everyone in the division that I am the man. It’s all about being the man at 154 pounds.”