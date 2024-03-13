Undefeated Irish prospect Tommy Hyde Fighting for first pro title this Saturday

Undefeated super middleweight prospect Tommy “The Governor” Hyde (7-0, 4 KOs) will be fighting for this first title as a professional boxer this Saturday on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, outside of San Francisco at Fox Theater in Redwood City, California.

The 24-year-old Hyde, fighting out of Cork, will challenge fellow Irishman, Craig “BTL” McCarthy (10-1-1, 2 KOs), the defending Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic Super Middleweight Champion, in the eight-round main event on a card presented by Westside Promotions.

“He’s (McCarthy) is a southpaw, fit and always in top shape, and he always comes to fight. He won his title at home on a show I was on in my fourth pro fight,” Hyde commented. “I was watching his fight with my coach, and he said, ‘We’ll get him next year,’ and here we are. I’m a boxer but if we get in the center of the ring, I’ll go toe-to-toe with him, and that will really get the Irish fans into it. It’s going to be a good night on St. Patrick’s Day Eve, the parade is on the same day as the show but in the afternoon.”

Like so many Irish boxers in the past – Wayne McCollough, Steve Collins, John Duddy, Kevin McBride, Patrick Hyland to name a few – the 2023 Irish Prospect of the Year, Hyde is now training in the United State. Tommy has had a six-week training camp preparing for this Saturday’s fight in Santa Monica (CA), under the direction of head trainer Pedro Nemes.

“Every camp has been different,” Hyde said. ”I’m obsessed with learning every day and it’s been that way here. I’m getting on great with my trainer, Pedro Neme.”

A celebrated Irish amateur boxer, Hyde participated in more than 100 amateur matches, reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious World Junior Championships in 2015, in addition to capturing three Irish National Championships, three Celtic Cup titles and the 2019 Haringey Box Cup.

Hyde’s pro career is right on track.

“Brilliant,” Hyde explained the plan. “It’s exactly what we set out to do. We wanted seven six-rounders in my first year and got it. Then, the step-up this year to fight for a title in eight-rounders, and 10 by the end of this year. The plan is to collect titles and names and stay busy this year, fighting at my second home in Boston, San Francisco again, and back home in Cork, Ireland.

