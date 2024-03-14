Popeye returns home to face Obinna

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing returns to the beautiful Mohegan Sun Arena on April 6, 2024, as top world rated light heavyweight RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (E. Hartford, CT, 25-2 19KOs) makes his long-awaited return to Connecticut, against undefeated Nigerian, MATHEW “THE WISE MAN” OBINNA (Lagos, Nigeria, 23-0 23KOs), in a 10 round light heavyweight bout.

Rivera, a Connecticut son, has been an all-around notable athlete as far back as his pop warner days, playing football, baseball, basketball and having earned all-state honors as a swimmer in high school. His athleticism has translated to the boxing ring, being highly rated by all four major sanctioning bodies – #5 WBA, #7 WBC, #9 IBF and #14 WBO (Cruiserweight). Rivera is predicted to be the next star to grace the ring at Star Boxing’s “Slugfest at the Sun,” Star Boxing’s fan friendly series at Mohegan Sun has thrilled fans with former World Champions, Joe Smith Jr., Demetrius Andrade and Kali Reis (now star of hit HBO series True Detective), multi World Championship Challenger Delvin Rodriguez and numerous other notables.

Opposing Rivera is undefeated Nigerian Mathew Obinna, who has a perfect 100% KO ratio, having knocked out every man put in front of him in his professional career. Dubbed “The Wise Man” because his right hand has no problem teaching you a lesson, Obinna will be making his US debut in what is by far the biggest opportunity of his professional career.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the Rivera-Obinna main event, “We are excited to be back at the beautiful Mohegan Sun on April 6 with this exciting fight card featuring Richie (Popeye) Rivera, our world rated light heavyweight. Popeye entertains in and out of the ring and the undefeated Mathew Obinna promises he will bring firepower against Popeye. Popeye is just steps away from a major title fight, and he aims to prove it against a fighter with a perfect KO ratio. Be sure to get tickets as you won’t want to miss this show!”

Tickets to “Slugfest at the Sun” are on sale now at www.StarBoxing.com and start at just $40. The night of fights will feature a fantastic card, including some of the best talent in the area. More information will be announced soon regarding the undercard.