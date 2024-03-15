Isaac Cruz: “Rolly has never fought anyone as aggressive as me or who pressures like I do”

Isaac Cruz: “Rolly has never fought anyone as aggressive as me or...

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 25-2-1 (17) has vowed to make an example out of WBA junior welterweight titleholder Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 15-1 (13) when the pair clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30.

The bout will be part of a world title tripleheader topped by WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) facing former WBA and WBC welterweight champion Keith Thurman 30-1 (22) in a 155-pound non-title clash over 12 rounds.

Other fights on the Prime Video pay-per-view include WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara 29-3-3 (17) defending his belt against Michael Zerafa 31-4 (19) and Sebastian Fundora 20-1-1 (13) battling Serhii Bohachuk 23-1 (23) for the vacant WBC junior middleweight belt.

All four fights look to be fairly evenly matched but Mexico’s Cruz, 25, is out to steal the show.

“First thing’s first, I want to shut Rolly’s loud mouth up and take the belt away from him. Then I’m going after all the best fighters in the division,” Cruz said.

“I’m very excited to have this great opportunity on March 30. Training camp has been very intense because we don’t want anything to get in our way of becoming world champion.

“I’m not about to underestimate or overlook anybody. He’s had his success for a reason. I’m just getting ready to shut his mouth punch by punch and make him talk a little less. I hope he fights the way he talks on March 30.

“I’m not worried about Rolly, I just worry about my game. He’s never fought anyone as aggressive as me or who pressures like I do.

“We waited for the opportunity at 135 to fight for the world title again, but now we’re glad to have it come at 140 pounds. We’ve had a great plan to add the extra weight and use it in our strategy to win on March 30.

“This fight is everything for me. Winning this fight is the key to opening the door to all of the big fights in the sport.

“I haven’t had any trouble finding people like him in sparring. I can find cowards who don’t really like to fight anywhere.”

But the 28-year-old Romero from Las Vegas was having none of it, promising an early finish on the night.

“He’s not that unique. I fight guys like him all the time. This has probably been the easiest time I’ve ever had finding sparring in my life. He can be replicated, I can’t. My style goes hand in hand with my personality, it’s unique,” Romero said.

“We’ll see who the coward is on March 30. Once he gets cracked by me a few times, he’s not gonna come forward like that anymore.

“I’m gonna knock him out. He’s gonna come forward and I’m gonna stop him. He gets hit with everything, so it could be any kind of punch.”