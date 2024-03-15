Rolly Romero promises to knock out Isaac Cruz if he comes to brawl

Rolly Romero promises to knock out Isaac Cruz if he comes to...

WBA junior welterweight titleholder Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 15-1 (13) has challenged Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 25-2-1 (17) to live up to his word and trade toe-to-toe with him when they meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30.

The 28-year-old Romero from Las Vegas and Mexico’s Cruz, 25, have been at each other’s throat since before the fight was even announced.

They will get the chance to prove that the can walk the walk as well as talk the talk when they clash on the world championship tripleheader topped by WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) facing former WBA and WBC welterweight champion Keith Thurman 30-1 (22) in a 155-pound non-title clash over 12 rounds. The four-fight card will be broadcast on Prime Video pay-per-view.

With both Romero and Cruz known for their aggressive styles, their fight could well steal the show in terms of pure action.

“I’m not about to underestimate or overlook anybody,” Cruz said. “He’s had his success for a reason. I’m just getting ready to shut his mouth punch by punch and make him talk a little less. I hope he fights the way he talks on March 30.”

Romero wasn’t going to take those comments lying down.

“If you want to come right at me and get cracked, go for it. He can do all that stuff with the small guys he fights, but I’m a big fighter and I hit harder than anyone at the weight class,” Romero said.

“I’m always here to go for the knockout and to go for the kill. I’m not here to just touch you, I want to pop you.”

Romero added that Cruz doesn’t bring anything to the ring that he hasn’t already seen before.

“He’s not that unique. I fight guys like him all the time. This has probably been the easiest time I’ve ever had finding sparring in my life. He can be replicated, I can’t. My style goes hand in hand with my personality, it’s unique,” Romero said.

“We’ll see who the coward is on March 30. Once he gets cracked by me a few times, he’s not gonna come forward like that anymore.

“I’m gonna knock him out. He’s gonna come forward and I’m gonna stop him. He gets hit with everything, so it could be any kind of punch.

“I used to train with Ismael Salas before I turned pro, so it felt good to go back to basics for this training camp with him and get back to being me. Salas has had so many champions and I feel very comfortable being back with him.

“I know the Mexican fans are gonna be riding with him, but no matter what, it’s gonna be a spectacular fight and fireworks for sure.”