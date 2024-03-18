Tim Tszyu given replacement opponent after Keith Thurman injured in training

WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) will now face Sebastian Fundora 20-1-1 (13) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30 after Keith Thurman 30-1 (22) was forced to withdraw after suffering a biceps injury in training.

The 35-year-old Thurman from Clearwater, Florida has been injury-prone and inactive for long period of his career over the past seven years. The former WBC and WBA welterweight champion has fought just three times during that period. His fight against Australian Tszyu, 29, was scheduled to be a non-title bout at a catchweight of 155-pounds after the WBO refused to rank him at junior middleweight, a division where he had never campaigned.

Fundora represents an entirely different challenge. At almost six-foot-six, ‘The Towering Inferno’ is a busy fighter who, despite his height, likes to mix it up on the inside. In addition the 26-year-old from Coachella, California is a southpaw.

Fundora was scheduled to face Ukrainian puncher Serhii Bohachuk 23-1 (23) on the undercard for the vacant WBC 154-pound title. He has not boxed since his shock seventh-round knockout loss to Brian Mendoza 22-3 (16) last April.

Team Tszyu has filed a petition with the WBO requesting they sanction the bout for the title. A decision is currently pending.

These developments leave the 28-year-old Bohachuk without a dance partner, but promoter Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) are keen to keep him on the card. The name in the frame is Albuquerque native Mendoza, 30, who was last in action in October when he lost a unanimous decision to Tszyu.

PBC will push for that fight to be sanctioned for the vacant WBC title. Bohachuk is ranked number two by the Mexico-based sanctioning body, while Mendoza is ranked number nine.

In a recent interview with Dan Rafael on Fight Freaks Unite, Thurman said the Tszyu fight felt like a lifeline for his career.

“When I got the phone call to fight Tim Tszyu, it did something. It really felt like an opportunity,” Thurman said.

“As far as being inactive, we were more active than everybody gives me credit for – because we were in and out of the gym all of 2023, anticipating a fight…

“Even though the belt is not on the line, Tim Tszyu‘s undefeated record is.

“March 30, Tim Tszyu is trying to make a name. March 30, Keith Thurman is just helping you remember his.”

He added: “In two fights, I can blow through this whole division and reestablish myself as a Hall of Famer when I’m already a Hall of Famer. I just have to remind you who Keith Thurman is.

“All I have to do is hit this man one time for the one time to remind you about ‘One Time’ Keith Thurman.”

Despite talking a good game, Thurman finds his career on the rocks once again.