Joseph Adorno & Nicholas Walters do battle on March 27th

Joseph Adorno (18-3-2, 15KOs) and Nicholas Walters (28-1-1, 22KOs) get set to leave it all on the line on the March 27 edition of ProBox TV’s Wednesday Night Fights.

The pair meet in what can only be described as a crossroads fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight title, with the winner looking to gatecrash the world ratings and the loser having a rebuilding job on their hands.

In another 50/50 banger, Jesus Saracho (13-1, 11KOs) clashes with Starling Castillo (18-1-1, 13KOs) in a fight that you can argue will have no losers, as both men look to steal the show on ProBox TV.

Omar Juarez (14-2, 5KOs) returns from his layoff against local favorite Clarence Booth (21-9, 13KOs) as Juarez looks to put himself back in contention for a big fight, as Booth remains upset-minded.

Highly rated former amateur standout David Navarro (6-1, 3KOs) faces undefeated opposition in Justin Goodson (8-0, 8KOs) in a fight that has all the possibilities of stealing the show in itself.