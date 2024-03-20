Sebastian Fundora rapt to be getting first world title shot against Tim Tszyu on March 30

Junior middleweight contender Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora 20-1-1 (13) didn’t hesitate to answer the call on Sunday night when he was asked if he wanted to step in to face WBO 154-pound champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 30 on less than two weeks notice.

The 26-year-old southpaw from Coachella, California was already approaching the end of his training camp for his battle with Ukrainian puncher Serhii Bohachuk 23-1 (23) in a battle for the vacant WBC title that was set to take place on the undercard.

Now as the replacement opponent for the injured Keith Thurman 30-1 (22), he will be boxing for both the WBO and WBC straps.

The almost six-foot-six Fundora couldn’t be happier.

“My promoter called us up and said this guy has an injury, if you guys are willing to save the fight card, you have the chance, and of course my first reaction was yes,” Fundora told ProBox TV.

“Because this guy’s a world champion and I was fighting for the vacant WBC, but if I can fight for the WBO as well and it’s a big fight, I consider him [Tszyu] maybe right now the best at 154, so if I can take that spot I’ll definitely do it.

“We definitely wanted to take it. We’ve been training for a hard fight, this one as well is another hard fight, but you know it’s time. I think it’s time to become world champion.

“During one of the press conferences, we were actually talking about fighting Tim Tszyu but I guess God said, ‘Hey, you’re going to fight him right now.’ I’m just happy. I’m excited for this opportunity and I’m definitely going to show what I’m made of.

“Bohachuk was a pressure fighter. I figure Tim Tszyu is somewhat of a pressure fighter too, they both are hard-hitter punchers, they’re both right-handed, but it’s just how am I going to adjust to it, and we’ve been using our brain for this camp. It’s going to be good.”

It will be Fundora’s first bout in almost a year following his brutal seventh-round knockout at the hands of Brian Mendoza 22-3 (16) in Carson, California last April.

That victory earnt Mendoza a shot at Tszyu on the Gold Coast in Australia in October, a fight he lost by unanimous decision.

Fundora still has not seen the Tszyu-Mendoza fight, saying he has spent the past 11 months working on rectifying the defensive flaw that saw him finish his last fight on his back.

“There’s a big mistake we’ve been going over and over in camp so we’re more than ready,” said Fundora. “We could fight whoever, we’re more than ready, but the fact we’re fighting Tim Tszyu is that much better.

“I’m pretty sure he [Tszyu]’s got the same mindset as me, this is one of the best fights you can make at 154 and when the opportunity presents itself, you take it.”