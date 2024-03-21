Canelo Alvarez talks up Jaime Munguia fight, has rematch clause in contract in case he loses

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) believes challenger Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) will give him a much sterner test that his last opponent when they meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

In his last outing in September, the 33-year-old Mexican superstar successfully defended his WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine world championship belts against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo 35-1-1 (19).

Texan Charlo, 33, barely won a round and looked content to survive to hear the final bell. By contract, Alvarez expects compatriot Munguia, 27, to come to fight and go out on his shield.

“This fight is a great source of pride for me because it’s all about Mexico. With our styles, this will be a great fight for Mexican boxing. The fans will be the winners. Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas,” Alvarez said.

“It was a good win [against Charlo]. I was in control the entire fight. Defending my undisputed title is very important for me.”

Alvarez has previously stated he would not face a fellow Mexican, which was widely seen as a broadside directed at David ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez 28-0 (24), who has been actively calling out Alvarez for years.

The champion says he feel no pressure to face the 27-year-old Mexican-American, despite pressure from fans and pundits.

“He brings nothing to the table for me. The only thing Benavidez brings to the table is 25 plus pounds the day of the fight,” Alvarez said.

“I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. This fight with Jaime Munguia, you must respect it. Remember all of you were asking for [Gennadiy] Golovkin, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and then…

“[Benavidez] is in no position to be offering me a contract or money.

“I’ve mentioned before that I don’t like to fight my fellow Mexican fighters. The reason being is because I proudly represent my country. Munguia has earned the right to fight me.

“In the end, there will be critics that are never satisfied.”

The Munguia fight will be the first time that Alvarez has faced a countryman since his shutout victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr seven years ago.

Alvarez says Munguia is a respectful person who has earned his right to challenge for the titles.

“Munguia is a disciplined smart fighter who hits hard. He’s a power puncher and I like a challenge. He’s a fighter who can give the fans the show they deserve,” Alvarez said.

“We must train 100 percent because of the fighter Jaime Munguia is. A tough and determined fighter. I know what I’m in for come May 4th.”

It is being reported that the contract between the two boxers includes a rematch clause in favour of Alvarez that permits him to face Munguia for a second time in the event that his loses their first bout.