Dalton Smith says he is ready for a step up in class, Jose Zepeda says there’s levels to this game

Junior welterweight contender Dalton ‘Thunder’ Smith 15-0 (11) says he is expecting the best version of former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 37-4 (28) when they clash at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday night.

“We haven’t looked at Jose as a sliding fighter, he’s only lost at world level, none of those losses have been on the way down,” the 27-year-old Dalton from Sheffield said.

“That’s why we took this fight and we’ve prepared for the best of Jose. He’s only interested in the biggest fights so his career is on the line in this fight and it’s a step up for me and the opportunity to propel my career onto the world level.

“It’s a jump in class but you’ve seen the level that I’ve progressed through, I’ve been ready for that level for probably two fights now, so this is the perfect time for me now to propel myself and chase those bigger things. I’m confident, I’ve had one of the best camps of my career, so the fans are in for a treat in this fight.

“He’s a massive puncher, but so am I. It’s going to be one hell of a fight. I believe I’ve got the better boxing brain but, in any fight you go into you’ve got to be switched on, you cannot switch off as that’s how you lose in boxing, switching off for a second. So I am switched on for 12 rounds, looking for the biggest performance so far in my career and I can’t wait to show you all.”

Zepeda has been in with some of the best campaigners at 140-pounds. The 34-year-old Californian southpaw plans to draw on that experience to defeat Dalton.

“I am in great shape,” Zepeda said. “I’ve been here before when I fought for the world championship in 2017 against Terry Flanagan. That was a bad experience, but I was happy when they told me about this fight and thank you to Dalton’s team for the opportunity, I’m glad to take it and all I’m looking for in this fight is the fourth opportunity for a world title.

“Dalton is a young fighter stepping up because he wants to see if he’s at the top level and I guess we’re going to have to see on Saturday. There’s no need to talk a lot, everyone that knows my career knows I give it my all inside the ring, so I will do the same on Saturday and I’m happy to be here and enjoying every moment.

“Everyone finds out when they step up a level. I remember when I fought Jose Ramirez, it was the first time that I boxed at the top level and in the first round, as soon as I threw the jab, I knew that I was in there on another level. I think he’s going to find out soon and I give him and his team props for jumping this high and if he believes it, well, we’re going to see on Saturday.

“At this point in my career, I am only looking for big fights; a world title or another big fight and if I lose this fight, I won’t get that. So I have said that if I lose this fight, you might not see me in boxing anymore, but what I haven’t said with all honesty, this is the best camp in my entire career at 34 years old because I want to win and I want that fourth world title opportunity.

“There’s no need for a lot of talking. I’ve seen one of his fights, the styles are going to clash and it’s going to be an exciting fight.”