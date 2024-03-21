David Benavidez to Canelo Alvarez: “Hopefully you have enough money left over to buy a pair of nuts”

David Benavidez to Canelo Alvarez: “Hopefully you have enough money left over...

Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) was officially announced at the next opponent for undisputed super middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) this week, but challenger wasn’t the hot topic of discussion.

Neither was Alvarez for that matter.

No, that honour went to consensus number one contender David ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez 28-0 (24).

That’s because the 27-year-old Mexican-American has long been calling out Mexican superstar Alvarez, 33, to no avail.

WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine 168-pound champion Alvarez had previously said he would never face a fellow Mexican, seemingly ruling out a fight with either Benavidez or Munguia.

He was questioned about that stance at this week’s press conference.

“[Benavidez] brings nothing to the table for me. The only thing Benavidez brings to the table is 25 plus pounds the day of the fight,” Alvarez said.

“I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. This fight with Jaime Munguia, you must respect it. Remember all of you were asking for [Gennadiy] Golovkin, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and then…

“[Benavidez] is in no position to be offering me a contract or money.

“I’ve mentioned before that I don’t like to fight my fellow Mexican fighters. The reason being is because I proudly represent my country. Munguia has earned the right to fight me.

“In the end, there will be critics that are never satisfied.”

The Mexican superstar added it would take a massive financial offer for him to step into the ring against Benavidez, who hails from Phoenix, Arizona.

“If some promoter, not him because he has nothing to offer me, but if some promoter offers $150-$200 million, then I will fight tomorrow,” Alvarez said. “That’s the only reason I’d fight with him.”

Benavidez has now broken his silence on Alvarez’s comments, saying on Instagram: “If I have nothing to offer, then why are you demanding you get $150-200 million to fight someone who isn’t worth anything?

“Hopefully, after you make that $150 million, you have enough left over to buy a pair of nuts.”

Alvarez’s former promoter Oscar De La Hoya let his thoughts be known on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Outpricing yourself means, ‘I’m afraid to lose’,” the Golden Boy Promotions chief posted to his verified account.

While the boxing world continues to debate whether or not Alvarez should defend his belts against Benavidez, the 33-year-old will head to Lake Tahoe, California to begin hs training camp for the Munguia fight, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

“This fight is a great source of pride for me because it’s all about Mexico,” Alvarez said. “With our styles, this will be a great fight for Mexican boxing. The fans will be the winners. Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.”