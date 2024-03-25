Winner of Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson could be first in line for Emanuel Navarrete rematch

Winner of Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson could be first in line...

The fight between super featherweight contenders Liam Wilson 13-2 (7) and Oscar Valdez 31-2 (23) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this Friday night could yet be sanctioned to the WBO interim title at 130-pounds.

Reigning WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarette 38-1-1 (31) , who hold wins over both Wilson and Valdez in bouts that took place last year, will attempt to claim the vacant WBO strap at lightweight when he battles Denys Berinchyk 18-0 (9) at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego on May 18.

As per WBO rules, Mexico’s Naverette, 29, can retain his 130-pound belt while fighting for a title at a higher weight. If he wins against Ukraine’s Berinchyk, 35, he must then decide which of the two straps he intends to keep.

With this in mind, the Puerto Rican-based sanctioning body is considering the option of creating an interim title for the winner of Wilson vs Valdez. Whoever come out on top in that bout would be elevated to full championship status if Navarette decides to remain at 135-pounds; it he opts to return to super featherweight, the victor would be first in line to challenge him.

As of right now, all this remains up in the air.

“Is it for a title? Dunno,” Wilson replied when asked by Fox Sports Australia if a belt would be on the line. “And they mightn’t tell us until a day or two out. But I’m definitely preparing to fight 12 rounds. I’ve been here five weeks and done all the hard work… I’m pumped.

“If there is a world title on the line, or even if it’s an interim strap, it will all just be a bonus for me. The only thing on my mind is fighting, and beating, Oscar Valdez.

“And I’ve done the hard work because Oscar Valdez may be in the back half of his career, but he wants to show the world that he still has it, that he’s capable of being world champion again.

“A loss for him this weekend – and I think he knows this – it’s maybe the end of the road.

“So it’s a must win situation for him.”

Wilson’s manager Glen Jennings elaborated on the situation.

“If Navarrete wins at lightweight, he’s then got five days to decide which belt he keeps,” Jennings explained.

“And we think he will stay up. Just with how difficult he is already finding it to stay at super featherweight.

“And even now that he’s accepted that title fight up a weight class, his belt technically becomes vacant.

“So the WBO can make an interim title fight.

“That way if Navarrete goes up a division, wins and then stays there, the winner of this fight could be crowned the new world champion as soon as May.”