Sebastian Fundora readying for two fights against Tim Tszyu

Junior middleweight contender Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora 20-1-1 (13) is planning to beat Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) not once but twice.

The 26-year-old Californian southpaw will challenge WBO 154-pound champion Tszyu for his world title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night, with the vacant WBC strap also on the line.

But if things go to plan for the six-foot-six Fundora, it won’t be the last time they meet in the ring.

That’s because Australia’s Tszyu, 29, has an immediate rematch clause built into his contract in the event that he loses their first bout.

The rematch clause is entirely understandable too. Up until 10 days ago, Tszyu was preparing to face Keith Thurman 30-1 (22), an orthodox fighter closer to his own height. Those plans were thrown out the window when Florida’s Thurman, 35, suffered a biceps injury in training.

Now Tszyu faces an opponent who enjoys a nine-inch advantage in height and reach and boxes from the lefthanded stance.

Fundora’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz says his boxer is not only prepared to defeat Tszyu in Las Vegas, but also in his own backyard.

“Yes, there is a rematch clause, Sebastian supported it,” Lewkowicz told Fox Sports Australia.

“Before anyone else raised it, Fundora said, ‘I will give him a rematch and I will do it in Australia’.

“As we say in America, it will be Even Steven.

“Fundora said he gave me the opportunity in Vegas, so I will give him the same opportunity back in Australia.

“He said Tim can have the home advantage and Sebastian will still beat him.

“When I offered him this fight, Sebastian said I will be the winner, then I will give him a rematch in Australia because Tim won’t take the fight.

“But he forgot Tszyu is like his father. He has the same blood as Kostya Tszyu.

“He will never say no to any risky fight.”

Meanwhile, Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings says his boxer won’t need a rematch.

“Talk is cheap,” Jennings said.

“It is prudent to have a rematch clause, but that’s all it is, a background line on a contract that I will deal with, Tim won’t ever deal with that.

“In spite of that, we never talk about losing anyway.

“Should it have to be exercised, of course we will go through that position.

“But it doesn’t mean anything in our eyes because Tim will chop that big tree down and we’ll move on to the next one.

“This is a really difficult and dangerous fight, no doubt about that.

“But just as Tim hasn’t faced anyone with Fundora’s height, Fundora hasn’t faced anyone like Tim… he will get a shock at Tim’s pressure and power.

“There is not a single doubt in my mind Tim will get the job done, as he always does.”