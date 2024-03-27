Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington rematch on the skids after City Ground unavailable to host

The rematch between Leigh Wood 28-3 (17) and Josh Warrington 31-3-1 (8) looks unlikely to happen any time soon.

Nottingham’s Wood, 35, successfully defended his WBA featherweight title against Leeds’ Warrington, 33, by seventh-round knockout in Sheffield last October.

Talks have since stalled between the two camps after Wood’s preferred venue was unavailable to host the return bout.

“We were looking at a rematch, but I’ve answered questions and it has got under Leigh’s skin,” Warrington said to talkSPORT’s Hawksbee and Jacobs podcast.

“He talks about myself being bitter, obviously I am a little bit bitter, but it is the fact he works both ways.

“He didn’t give me credit, he said it was on him and suggested it was part of his game plan to get beaten.

“I know how the game is, but with him he seems to gloat quite a bit and it rubs me up the wrong way.

“I let the punches do the talking, we were amicable last time but this time round there is a lot more needle in there.”

Wood, who has since relinquished the WBA belt to move up in weight, has severed ties with promoter Matchroom Boxing after they were unable to deliver a fight at soccer club Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

“For my last fight, the City Ground kept being promised. Things didn’t work out because of the football season or the opponent or whatever obstacle was in the way,” Wood explained to Boxing Social.

“In my contract I put in there that no matter what, if I win this fight I’m going to the City Ground. If you can’t deliver this for me you have to let me go and try to do different avenues.

“Matchroom did everything they could do, but there were a few things that happened with the club that didn’t help us.

“I’m a free agent at the moment, I’ve got a good relationship with Matchroom, but whoever I sign with if its not Matchroom, I’d like a plan pencilled in for the City Ground.”

Warrington puts the blame of Wood for the rematch not happening.

“When I sit down with the promoters, they say to me the fight isn’t doable because of Leigh’s demands,” Warrington said to talkSPORT.

“I can only go on what they are saying, we were looking at the City Ground but it can’t be done.

“You then look at alternatives, a big arena, he wouldn’t come to Leeds but I’d go to Nottingham.

“The promoters have looked at the figures and to pay for what he is demanding, it just doesn’t add up.

“Me and my team have started looking at other options, he’s come out doing interviews about things I’ve been saying for the last five months.”

The bad blood between the pair is showing no signs of abating.

“He’s just gone off like a knob. From my point of view, I only feel like he was respectful in the build-up because he thought he was going to win,” Wood told Boxing Social.

“So it’s alright being respectful when you think you’re gunna win but when you don’t, it’s a bit of a shock, then you’re a prick, you shouldn’t be like that, no matter what happens, win, lose or draw the respect should be there and it’s not.

“After the fight he’s come out with some right comments and statements and it’s just like what a dick, I don’t know how he has the audacity to say that when I knocked him out on his back.

“There’s genuine needle there and I’d love to knock him out again.”