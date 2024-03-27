Liam Wilson still has designs on George Kambosos Jr fight

Super featherweight contender Liam ‘Mr Damage’ Wilson 13-2 (7) says the one thing missing from his career is a big domestic rivalry.

The 28-year-old Australian, who faces former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez 31-2 (23) of Mexico at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday night, has again called out former undisputed lightweight champion George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 21-2 (10), who is set to clash with former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 17-3 (11) for the vacant IBF 135-pound title at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on May 12.

Wilson admitted this week that he may park his world championship ambitions for a moment in favour of a shot at countryman Kambosos, 30, after the Valdez fight.

“But I really want an all-Australian showdown,” Wilson told Fox Sports Australia. “It’s something I’ve never really had yet in my career.

“Yes, I’ve fought other Aussies. But I’d love a big fight with a guy like Kambosos and believe it’s a fight that really makes sense. Especially if I beat Valdez.

“Already, Australian fans know who I am. The world knows who I am. But it gets bigger after I beat Valdez.

“George is a great fighter, a former world champion. So I just think the fight makes sense. Am happy to go to lightweight to make it happen, too.

“And I think George being a true fighter – which is something he’s shown many times in his career – it just all really makes for a great fight for the Australian public.

“Obviously a win this weekend brings a lot of other opportunities and I have to do whatever makes sense.

“But I think it certainly puts me in a better position to fight George Kambosos as well.”

As for his opponent this weekend, Wilson says he is not sure what to expect.

“In the past, he’s shown that he likes to go in there and brawl,” Wilson said. “But he’s also been boxing and moving more in his last couple fights. So I’m not too sure what to expect from him, but I’m ready for anything.

“I think he’s going to want to prove himself in this fight. He wants to show that he still has what it takes to be a world champion. So, while I’m not sure what to expect, I know he is well-rounded. You don’t become a two-division world champion by being one-dimensional.

“He has been in a lot of wars. I have that tendency as well. If a fight gets rough, I get dragged into it. So, I’m ready for anything. I’m going to use my abilities. I’m going to stick to my game plan. But I’m also ready for a war.”

The Valdez-Wilson fight will be for the interim WBO 130-pound title with the winner guaranteed a shot at the full title currently held by Emanuel Navarrete 38-1-1 (31), who is scheduled to face Denys Berinchyk 18-0 (9) for the vacant WBO lightweight world title at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on May 18.

It remains to be seen whether Mexico’s Navarrete, 29, will opt to remain at lightweight or drop back down to super featherweight, with the WBO noting: “If Navarrete is successful in winning the vacant WBO lightweight championship and determines to retain the WBO lightweight championship, the WBO junior lightweight interim champion shall be elevated to ‘full champion’ status.”

Promoter Bob Arum is predicting an all-action affair between Wilson and Valdez.

“This not only promises to be a sensational fight, but with the WBO Interim title on the line, the winner will have tremendous opportunities in a loaded weight class,” the Top Rank chairman said.