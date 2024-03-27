Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson ready for war at the Desert Diamond Arena on Friday night

Former two-weight world champion Oscar Valdez 31-2 (23) and ex-world title challenger Liam Wilson 13-2 (7) are both predicting fireworks when they clash for the interim WBO super featherweight title at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday night.

The venue is familiar to both boxers. Australia’s Wilson, 28, was stopped in nine frames by WBO 130-pound champion Emanuel Navarrete 38-1 (31) there in February last year in controversial circumstances.

Stepping in at late notice, Wilson had Navarrete on the deck in the fourth round before the 29-year-old Mexican was the beneficiary of a long count. While he was unable to finish the job, Wilson won over a lot of fans with his toughness and tenacity.

Valdez has boxed at the Desert Diamond Arena once before too, also against Navarrete. The 33-year-old Mexican lost a unanimous decision to the champion last August.

The winner of Valdez vs Wilson will be in line for a second shot at Navarrete if he decides to drop back down to super featherweight following his fight against Denys Berinchyk 18-0 (9) for the vacant WBO lightweight title at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on May 18.

“I’m going to be ready. I was preparing myself for a world championship fight. Then we got the news that it’s now for an Interim title. So, I’m more than excited and prepared, and we’re going to show that,” Valdez said.

“I was taking this fight as seriously as a world championship fight. I know Liam Wilson. He’s a tough fighter. I was there when he fought Emanuel Navarrete and he sent him to the canvas. So you better believe that I’m coming with everything because I’m expecting that same Liam Wilson.

“Liam Wilson is a dangerous fighter. But that makes it more exciting. And the Interim title adds fuel to the fire. I’m very motivated, and I will do everything possible to win this fight.”

Wilson was equally excited about the challenge at hand.

“Every fight for me now is a world title fight. So, I’ve prepared really hard for it. This is my second run at a world title. And I’ve shown in the past that if I can get a second run, I can be very dangerous. I’m very ready for this fight,” Wilson said.

“I’m glad he was there [for my fight against Navarrete]. The whole world saw what happened. I should have already become world champion. This fight between me and Valdez should have already happened. I won the belt that night. It wasn’t awarded to me. But that’s just the way things played out. But, we’re here now and we’re going to settle the score.

“I’ve grown as a person. I’ve grown as a fighter. I’ve had a year to reassess my abilities. So, I’m better prepared now. It has all led to my second run at a title.”