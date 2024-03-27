Subriel Matias returns home for world title defence against Liam Paro

IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias 20-1 (20) will make the first defence of his world title in his home country when he faces Liam Paro 24-0 (15) at the Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico on June 15.

The 31-year-old from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, claimed the vacant IBF strap with a fifth-round stoppage of Jeremias Ponce 31-1 (21) in Minneapolis, Minnesota in February last year.

He backed up this performance with a sixth-round stoppage of southpaw Shohjahon Ergashev 23-1 (20) in Las Vegas, Nevada in November.

The only time Matias has been taken the distance was in his close 10-round unanimous decision loss to Petros Ananyan 18-3-2 (9) in Las Vegas in February 2020. Matias got his revenge on Ananyan with a ninth-round stoppage two years later.

The brutal beatdowns that Matias give his opponents has made him both a fan favourite and one of the most feared boxers in the game.

“I am super excited to be able to be in front of my people defending the title that we had such a hard time getting,” said Matias.

“The mentality will always be the same and in front of my people I don’t even have to say it, they know me. The Pride of Maternillo.”

Australian southpaw Paro, 27, is riding high after his impressive sixth-round knockout of fellow lefty Montana Love 18-2-1 (9) in San Francisco, California in December.

After a previous world title shot against then-WBA champion Regis Prograis 29-2 (24) fell through last year after Paro suffered an injury, the challenger is determined to not let this opportunity slip through his fingers.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this opportunity,” said Paro. “Fighters fight and I can’t wait to fight the boogeyman in his backyard.”

Matíias recently signed a co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Fresh Productions. The June 15 show will be Matchroom’s first event in Puerto Rico.

“Puerto Rico is preparing for a world-class event with the expected second defence of champion Subriel Matias,” said Juan Orengo of Fresh Productions.

“We expect a night full of action and excitement for boxing fans. I thank the Mayor of Manati, Honourable Jose Sanchez for his commitment and collaboration to make this event at the home of the Osos de Manati.”

“The celebration of this important event headed by Subriel Matias in our city’s coliseum not only highlights local talent, but also has a significant impact on our economy and tourism,” said Mayor of Manati, Honourable Jose Sanchez.

“Sporting events of this magnitude attract visitors from all over which boost the economic activity of our city through spending on lodging, gastronomy, transportation and other related activities.

“In addition, by highlighting Manati as a destination for high-caliber sporting events, we are strengthening our position in the tourism sector and promoting long-term economic growth.

“We are excited to see the benefits this event will bring to our city, both in terms of sporting prestige and economic development and we look forward to welcoming the fans who will come to enjoy this exciting event in our coliseum.

“I am so excited to be bringing Subriel back home for his second world title defence,” Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn said.

“It’s an honor for Matchroom to be heading to Puerto Rico for the first time and there’s no doubt that Subriel and Liam will produce an epic battle to mark the occasion.

“We want to thank the Mayor of Manati, Honourable Jose Sanchez and his office for working with us to make this happen and we promise to deliver a night to remember on June 15.”