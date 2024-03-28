Undisputed status on the line for Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle this Friday night

Talk will be replaced by action when Seniesa ‘Super Bad’ Estrada 25-0 (9) puts her WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine minimumweight titles on the line against WBO and IBF 105-pound champion Yokasta Valle 30-2 (9) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday night.

The fight has become something of an obsession for the 31-year-old Estrada from East LA.

“This fight is much bigger now and that’s why I wanted to go straight into it for my first fight this year,” Estrada told The Ring. “I went to sleep thinking about it and waking up thinking about it. It was really going to bother me if this fight didn’t happen.

“The type of fighter I am, I need to be in the biggest fights possible. I needed to be undisputed years ago but I’m glad it’s happening now.”

The bout is a significant one for women’s boxing. Estrada is ranked number five pound-for-pound by The Ring. Valle sits at number nine in the same publication’s rankings.

At the final press conference Estrada said this moment is what she has worked for her whole career.

“This means everything,” Estrada said. This is something that I have been wanting for a long time. It’s something that my team and I have worked so hard for, so I’m not going to let this moment slip away.

“For me it’s personal, but I’m still professional. I’m not trying to fight her on stage or anything. We had our back and forth. But the talk is over. It’s time for us to get in there.

“Now it’s about women’s boxing. It’s about us getting in there on Friday night and putting on a great performance for everybody. And it’s about showing the world that women’s boxing is here, it’s on the rise, and we are great.”

Estrada won the WBA minimumweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision win over Anabel Ortiz three years ago. Last March she lifted the WBC belt from Tina Rupprecht, also on points.

The title reign of Costa Rican Valle, 31, dates back even longer. She claimed the IBF minimumweight title from Joana Pastrana by 10-round split decision on the road in Spain in 2019 and added the WBO bauble with a shutout victory over Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen three years later.

The winner of Estrada vs Valle will not only be undisputed on paper, but also undeniably the best female boxer in the world at 105-pounds.

“For me, it would be a dream come true to make history for women, for boxing. I’m more than enthusiastic for this week and I’m looking forward to it,” Valle said.

“On my end, it’s been professional. That’s the way I see it. I’ve trained hard for a great fight. This isn’t personal. I respect her as the champion that she is. And in the ring, we will see who is the real champion.”