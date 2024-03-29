Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez ready for War with Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian

Elite challenger Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs) has predicted victory this Saturday night in a war versus undefeated World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiserweight World Champion Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian (21-0, 14 KOs) which will be streamed live on DAZN from YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The 12-round Goulamirian vs. Zurdo main event headlines a card promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Y12 Boxing.

“He (Goulamirian) is the Champ for a reason,” Ramirez said. “Arsen is the warrior with Thor-like strength who can also box. He’s going to be a huge challenge, which is why I wanted this fight. I’ve been working on my skills and my strength to overcome Arsen.

“It’s going to be a war. I know he likes to fight on the inside and that’s my specialty as well. I believe the combination of my strength and power will allow me to be victorious.”

The 32-year-old Ramirez was the first Mexican-born boxer to capture a super middleweight world title and now he’s planning to duplicate that feat as a cruiserweight against Goulamirian, the Armenian-born champion who lives in France and trains in Big Bear, California. This will only be Zurdo’s second fight as a cruiserweight having moved up from the light heavyweight division, after he campaigned at 168-pounds for the first 10 years of his professional boxing career.

“I feel comfortable at this weight,” ‘Zurdo’ noted. “Naturally, as I got older, it was tougher to make weight and now everything seems to be easier. Like I always say, there’s no better teacher than experience in this life. I’m not training differently as a cruiserweight. I’m always working on the basics of boxing. Going into a higher division, one of the main things is that I’m able to lift heavy and not worry about gaining muscle mass.”