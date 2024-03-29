Nonito Donaire predicts Michael Zerafa will defeat both Erislandy Lara and Tim Tszyu

Self-belief is the only thing that has prevented Michael Zerafa 31-4 (19) from fulfilling his potential.

That’s the view of his new coach Nonito Donaire who has been preparing the 32-year-old Australian for his world title tilt against WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the WBO and WBC 154-pound title fight between Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) and Sebastian Fundora 20-1-1 (13).

Donaire joined Zerafa in Australia where he trained him for the first time.

“I’m bringing out the best in Michael, not only in terms of his ability, but his mind,” Donaire said to Fox Sports Australia.

“I think that’s the difference coming in this weekend, you have a Michael Zerafa who is wholeheartedly ready.

“Fighters generally have a lot of thoughts going on. And while Michael doesn’t say it, I feel there is a lot of uncertainty for him at times.

“So for me, it’s been about reassuring him. Because Michael definitely has the skills, same as he has the heart.

“So it’s about knowing ‘hey, you’ve trained hard for this and know exactly what you need to do… so stop thinking and let those hands go, let them go’.”

Having Donaire in his corner seems to have boosted Zerafa’s confidence too.

“Saturday night ends with me as the new WBA world champion. Mark my words,” Zerafa said.

“Hopefully we’re coming back to Australia with three world titles, one for myself and two for Tim. Now it’s time to do it.

“Having Nonito Donaire in my corner for this fight has been huge. He’s a legendary fighter and there’s a lot to learn from him. I’m here to take what’s rightfully mine. I’ve been ready for this fight for so long.

“This is a huge night for Australia. We’re putting a small country on the big map and we’re taking over starting Saturday night.”

But Cuban southpaw Lara, 40, is not going to surrender his title easily.

“I’m thankful to everyone who made this fight possible. I’m ready to go, I’m pumped up and I’m ready to give everyone a great fight. The time for talking is over,” Lara said.

“I prove my worth inside of the ring and Zerafa will see that on Saturday night. I’m excited to be back, because I feel ready and strong.

“I’m gonna work hard in the ring and I feel like I’m gonna knock him out. I think it’s gonna happen before the sixth round.”

Zerafa will be hoping a win over Lara will open the door to revisit a fight with countryman Tszyu, with whom he has traded barbs ever since their cancelled bout three years ago.

Donaire believes his fighter can defeat the 29-year-old star if the bout can be made.

“Because when Michael’s mind is on, nothing can stop him,” Donaire said. “And I know that because I’ve trained with him. Know because I’m training him.

“I’ve seen what he’s capable of. And when he’s there mentally nothing stops him.

“So in that fight, I’m going with my guy”.