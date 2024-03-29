Rolly Romero predicts easy fight against “stupid” Isaac Cruz

WBA junior welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 15-1 (13) is expecting an easy night at the office against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 25-2-1 (17) when they meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Navada on Saturday night.

The fight will be the main support bout to the WBO and WBC 154-pound title fight between Tim Tszyu 24-0 (17) and Sebastian Fundora 20-1-1 (13).

Las Vegas native Romero, 28, has not held back in his assessment of Cruz in the lead up to the fight and that didn’t change at the final press conference.

“Everybody thinks this is gonna be a difficult fight, but I think this is gonna be an easy fight. He’s gonna run right into something, because he’s stupid,” Romero said.

“He’s gonna throw and throw and throw again. He does the same stuff over and over again. I’m ready for it.

“This is a great opportunity that I’ve been given. I’m already champion though, I didn’t need this fight. He’s the one who has to take advantage.

“I wanted this fight because it’ll be fun for the fans. This is a fight the fans have been asking for and I’m doing everyone a favor by giving it to them. Make sure you tune in.

“I feel like I’m back at home training with Ismael Salas. He’s had a big influence on me throughout my whole career really.

“I’m not giving you the belt, but I can give you the chihuahua chain after the fight.”

The 25-year-old Cruz of Mexico said he was an improved fighter who would surprise Romero on Saturday night.

“I have learned a lot from my recent fights. I know that I don’t want to leave it up to the judges. I’m in great shape and ready to throw hard punches from round one through round 12,” said Cruz, who is moving up from lightweight.

“If he thinks I’m stupid, then he’s even stupider. If he thinks I’m just gonna lay down, he’s very mistaken. He’s gonna realise it on Saturday night.

“I’ve trained so hard to represent the Mexican people on Saturday night. I always fight to make them proud and this will be no different.

“Rolly was talking trash during the face off, but his bark is far stronger than his bite. I just want to hit him repeatedly in the face when the time comes.

“I’m here to wipe Rolly’s smile off his face and take his belt. That’s it. Isaac Cruz is going to be the new world champion.”

Romero and Cruz have a common opponent in WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27). Romero was knocked out in six in their May 2022 contest, while Cruz became just the second boxer to last the distance with the renowned puncher in a losing effort in December 2021.