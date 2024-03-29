Tim Tszyu proud to be leading Aussie boxing resurgence

WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-0 (13) says he is proud to be representing his country on the world stage ahead of his title defence against Sebastian Fundora 20-1-1 (13) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Southpaw Fundora, 26, from Coachella in California, stepped in as a late replacement after original opponent Keith Thurman suffered a biceps injury in training.

The Thurman fight was slated as a 155-pound non-title bout but the Fundora fight will now be for both Tszyu’s WBO belt and the vacant WBC title at 154-pounds.

“The show goes on and destiny awaits,” Tszyu said. “Saturday night we get to fight for the belts. It’s all about collecting belts and collecting legacy.

“We’re going to show that the Tszyu name is the greatest boxing family of all time… of course he’s got height, but we all bleed the same blood. There’s no difference between us.

“I’m taking inspiration from Mike Tyson and everything he did into this fight… this is step one to where I want to be. There’s plenty of big super fights to be made in the near future.”

The 29-year-old Tszyu is at the forefront of an Australian boxing insurgency that includes Ring Magazine champion Jai Opetaia and WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney.

Along with the world champions, the sparsely populated island nation boasts a host of world title contenders including Andrew Moloney, George Kambosos Jr, Liam Wilson, Liam Paro, Michael Zerafa and Sam Goodman.

Asked by Fox Sports Australia if Aussie boxing was experience a golden age, Tszyu replied: “I would say so. We’re all on the rise. A small little island producing the talent that’s taking over the world.

“I’m a young kid living the dream. I’m 29 years young and my face is all over the MGM Grand.

“How can you not enjoy it?

“I started off with a small show at the SCG. Then I was at Doltone House, my pay was $1,500 for that fight.

“But now six years later we’re here at the MGM Grand, so it has taken time. Taken years and years of hard work. I haven’t just been given this.”

Tszyu said he was taken aback by a picture of Fundora posted to social media by his sister, IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora, that showed the six-foot-six boxer eating pizza days out from the fight.

He questioned the nutritional value of the fuel Fundora was putting into his body.

“Fundora having pizza, having burgers,” Tszyu said. “I was in shock. As a professional athlete, two days out from his fight and he’s eating shit like that?

“It baffles me. I live and breath this sport. And I live by that code of the disciplined lifestyle.”

Fundora has not boxed since he was knocked out by Brian Mendoza in the seventh round of their bout last April, but he says he has been retooling in the gym to fix his defensive flaws and is more than ready to take out Tszyu.

“This is the moment and the time for me to become world champion. My sister did it six months ago and now it’s my turn,” Fundora said.

He added: “I expect the best from Tim Tszyu. This is the best fight you can make in the division. He’s number one right now and we’ll crown a new champion on Saturday night. ”