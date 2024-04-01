Team Fundora make Tim Tszyu rematch the priority

The rematch between Sebastian Fundora 21-1-1 (13) and Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) will happen, according to the newly crowned WBC and WBO junior middleweight champion’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz.

Californian southpaw Fundora, 26, scored a split decision victory over Australia’s Tszyu, 29, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. The scores were 116-112 and 115-113 for Fundora and 116-112 for Tszyu.

The fight was hastily put together after original opponent Keith Thurman 30-1 (22) withdrew from the bout less than two weeks out from the fight after suffering a biceps injury.

There were conflicting stories about a rematch clause in the lead-up to the bout with one rumour doing the rounds suggesting that it was verbally agreed to but not put into the contract.

Lewkowicz explained the situation.

“We were all so eager to make this fight that many of our agreements were made verbally. There wasn’t enough time,” said Lewkowicz.

“But I wish to make it clear that Team Fundora will honor the agreement. My word is always equal to a signed contract.

“Tim Tszyu, your rematch is ready when you are.”

Tazyu suffered a nasty cut to his scalp from an errant elbow in the second round that bled profusely throughout the fight. The wound took 10 stitches to close and will need some time to heal.

Tszyu manager is all in for an immediate rematch.

“He knows there’s a rematch clause. If we want to take it, we’ll take it. I’d love for Tim to take it and win the belts right back,” Glen Jennings said to Jai McAllister.

“I’m happy for a rematch to happen next and good luck to him. It definitely affects the schedule. Everything was sort of planned for this year.

“It doesn’t mean it’s for a bad reason. It just means there’s another fight for Tim to consider. Look, if an opportunity to fight Errol Spence or an opportunity to fight Terence Crawford or anyone else, if one of those pops up, it would be silly not to consider it.

“He didn’t lose anything tonight with his stock. It just shows you how much of a warrior Tim is and how much he’s ready to get in there and put everything on the line because he’s a bloke that still fought for ten rounds [with the cut] and pushed it to a split decision.”

Meanwhile, the WBO Championships Committee has ordered Fundora to commence negotiations for a fight against former two-division undisputed champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31). If the two camps fail to reach an agreement in 20 days, a purse bid will be ordered.

But Lewkowicz says Tszyu comes first.

“It all depends on Tim Tszyu,” he said. “If he doesn’t take the rematch, we will take the WBO mandatory or Spence, whatever the WBO says, but the first priority is the rematch with Tim Tszyu.”