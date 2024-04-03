Juan Francisco Estrada and Bam Rodriguez agree to terms for tasty June showdown

WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estrada 44-3 (28) has agreed to terms to face former two-weight world champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez 19-0 (12) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 29.

Mexican Estrada, 33, will be stepping back through the ropes to defend the title for the first time after beating old foe Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 51-4 (41) by majority decision in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Texan southpaw Rodriguez, 24, returns after dismantling Sunny ‘Showtime’ Edwards 20-1 (4) in nine rounds in a WBO and IBF flyweight unification bout in December 2023.

“After my last victory against Chocolatito we took a good break and was able to spend quality time with my family and my kids and heal an injury I was dealing with,” Estrada said.

“I will be more than ready since I know Rodriguez is a dangerous fighter, but in June it will be clear that there’s is plenty of ‘Gallo’ excitement to come.”

Rodriguez has had a rapid rise to the top. Two years ago he jumped up three weight classes at late notice to face Carlos Cuadras 42-5-1 (28) for the vacant WBC super flyweight title, dropping the Mexican in the third round before winning on points to announce his arrival on the world stage.

Two title defences would follow, including an eighth-round knockout victory over former WBC 115-pound champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 56-6-1 (46). A move down to the flyweight division last year rewarded him with two world championship belt.

Estrada presents a brand new challenge.

“Fighting for my fourth world title against a legend like ‘Gallo’ is huge,” Rodrigruez said. “This is a fight I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m ready to prove myself once again. On June 29, you guys will see another special performance. And the new!”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who has been working on getting this fight over the line for some time, is delighted to finally have both boxers sign on the dotted line.

“What a fight this is,” the Matchroom Boxing chief said. “When the best fight the best, excitement is guaranteed – and there’s no doubt that these are two of the best fighters on the planet.

“There are so many plot lines for us all to get our teeth into in the build-up to this incredible clash – but when the bell goes, the talking will stop, and we will be treated to something very special.

“Both fighters are to be commended for taking on the challenge – will ‘Gallo’ prove too much too soon for Jesse, or can ‘Bam’ add Juan’s name to his already incredible CV?”

The Estrada versus Rodriguez bout will be broadcast live on DAZN.

“Another blockbuster fight to add to our already unrivaled schedule,” said Alfie Sharman, VP DAZN.

“Bam is not messing around. First he takes on and beats Sunny Edwards – one of the most avoided fighters in the sport – in December and now he faces a legend of the sport in June in Estrada. Do not miss this fight! Tune in live, June 29, only on DAZN.”