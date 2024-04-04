Eddie Hearn labels Ben Shalom’s comments “absolute rubbish”, puts rival promoter on blast

Eddie Hearn has delivered a pointed response to Ben Shalom after the rival promoter suggested his company was being frozen out by more established players in the game.

Earlier this week, Shalom spruiked his own company BOXXER while simultaneously slamming other promoters for not wanting to work with him.

“Ultimately, I get it. We’re like the young, annoying little shit that has broken into the industry and is doing well and is the master of great stable and probably has some of the future stars in the sport, particularly in this country,” Shalom told The MMA Show.

“And at every hurdle we keep coming through. It used to be that we can’t run many shows, we can’t do a pay-per-view show, we can’t sign an Olympian, we’re not going to stand up regularly, we’re not going to be able to get sponsors, we’re not going to be able to get the venues. And every time we’ve rose to the occasion and we keep growing.

“I’d love for them to take a different approach and not see it as they do and I’d love in the future to be able to work with them – they’re probably the only promoters we’ve found difficult to work with.

“But I do get it. It’s an industry they have run and been involved with for decades and in any world in any industry you expect the same.

“If I was going to start up a computer business to rival Apple I’m sure they’d be met with the same disdain at the start so I get that and it’s just something we have to come through.

“You’ve got to have a thick skin in this game and that’s what this is and we’ll continue to grow and focus on what we do.”

But Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn was having none of it, calling out Shalom for his hypocrisy.

“You can talk about we’re a victim of the game and they don’t want to work with us, it’s absolutely rubbish, you’ve only got to look at the facts,” said Hearn to Matchroom Boxing.

“When we were working on negotiations for the Fabio Wardley-Frazer Clarke purse bid they pulled out of negotiations and they’ve just done it again with Azim and Dalton Smith. It’s hilarious.

“Jai Opetaia versus Richard Riakporhe, they pulled out. Caroline Dubois versus Beatriz Ferreira, they pulled out.

“Now Chev Clarke is mandatory for Isaac Chamberlain and they won’t even mention his name.

“You’re seeing the benefit to boxing of Matchroom and Queensberry working together. Five brilliant fights there and every one they haven’t been willing.”

While Matchroom and Queenberry Promotions have recently put their differences aside – largely to due Saudi money – don’t expect any thawing of relations with BOXXER any time soon.