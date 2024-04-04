Eddie Hearn says Johnny Fisher is ready for the likes of Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke

Eddie Hearn says Johnny Fisher is ready for the likes of Fabio...

Promoter Eddie Hearn has told his heavyweight prospect Johnny ‘The Romsford Bull’ Fisher that he can feature in the future of Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke.

British and Commonwealth champion Wardley 17-0-1 (16) retained his titles against Clarke 8-0-1 (6) by split draw at the O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday night.

The exciting 12-round brawl was a battle of wills, with the 29-year-old Wardley from Ipswich overcoming a nasty cut to the bridge of his nose in the early rounds to drop Burton-on-Trent’s Clarke in the fifth round. The 32-year-old beat the count but was docked a point in the seventh for a low blow, which ultimately cost him the fight.

The judges’ scorecards read 114-113 Wardley, 115-112 Clarke and 113-113 even.

Hearn said he was straight on the phone to the undefeated Fisher 11-0 (10) after the fight, telling the 25-year-old he believes he is ready for fights of this calibre.

“That nose has caused him [Wardley] some problems and he’s going to need to get that sorted, because he can’t go through that with that kind of damage – and well done to Frazer, who’s a lovely guy – and I was straight on the phone to Johnny Fisher,” said the Matchroom Boxing boss.

“I said, ‘That’s the level that I really feel that you’re at. [David] Adeleye and then those guys, and I want to see Johnny Fisher pushing fights like that because he can provide the same kind of heart, the same kind of energy and that domestic level, British championship, can be really exciting and well done to both. Tremendous fight.”

The obvious next move for Wardley and Clarke would be to run it back once they have both recovered from their recent ordeal.

“The ball’s still in his court, he’s still the champion but it’s up to him and his team to make the decision that’s right for him,” Clarke said.

“I could take him out. I know that now. There’s no secret about it, Fabio hits hard, he does, but I definitely wouldn’t say he’s the biggest puncher I’ve been in there with, he’s definitely right up there.

“Next time I think I’d go for it early on, I really would.”

When asked about a rematch, Wardley was noncommittal.

“It’s an option, isn’t it? The fans are probably going to ask for that. I’m never going to count a draw as a win, but I’ve still got my belts and there’s still a lot of options on the table for me to look around,” Wardley said.

“Whether it be the rematch, whether it be other options, whether it be something else. We’ll take some time and then we’ll reassess.”

Hearn was full of praise for both Wardley and Clarke.

“What I saw was a tremendous fight, back and forward,” Hearn said. “I guess some people thought Frazer won, some people thought Fabio won, it was a really good British title fight.

“It just shows you how good those Lonsdale Belt domestic clashes are. We saw it with that fight, we saw it the other week with the Frank Warren show, we saw it with Reece Bellotti with Liam Dillon. Fantastic. Great for the sport.

“We want those fights. You don’t want those fights as a fighter. It’s going to take a lot of miles off the clock, both showed tremendous bravery and heart, but the damage done in those kind of fights is going to take a lot of miles off the clock off you career.”