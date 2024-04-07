Devin Haney open to unification bout with Isaac Cruz once he gets through with Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney open to unification bout with Isaac Cruz once he gets...

WBC junior welterweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 31-0 (15) says he is open to facing recently crowned WBA 140-pound titleholder Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 26-2-1 (18) in a unification bout.

Mexico’s Cruz, 25, rolled through Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero 15-2 (13) in Las Vegas last weekend, knocking him out in eight one-sided rounds.

The former lightweight contender, who is just one of two boxers to last the distance with WBA 135-pound champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27), wants nothing but big fights going forward and San Franciscan Haney, 25, is the biggest name in his new weight class.

Haney says he is open to the idea of a unification bout with Cruz.

“I like when guys call me out because it makes for good fights to happen if he’s really serious,” Haney said.

“That’s a fight I’ll explore once I’m victorious vs Ryan Garcia on April 20.

“It wouldn’t be no different – I would make him look mediocre like I do to these guys. It’s not easy, I just make it look that way.”

Father and trainer Bill Haney wasn’t impressed by Cruz’s win over Romero, saying the 28-year-old from Las Vegas was just waiting to have another loss added to his ledger.

“Well, he delivered against a guy that we knew it would only be a matter of time,” Haney Sr said to FightHype.

“Devin didn’t put Rolly on the list because we just didn’t look at him like that. He used to have a lot of stuff to say. Isaac did what he’s supposed to do. He definitely doesn’t have nothing for Devin at all.”

Haney Sr added that Cruz’s power is overrated and that it was only Romero’s porous defence that made him look so powerful.

“My daughter is a big puncher if your chin is there,” he said. “Anybody. It only takes five pounds of pressure. Good luck in your future being a male stripper, Rolly.”

But before Haney Jr can plan any future fights, he will first have to get past 25-year-old Los Angelan Ryan Garcia 24-1 (20) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 20.

Easy work, says Haney.

“I’m going to beat the shit out of him. I’m going to beat him so bad we won’t need a rematch,” Haney said.

“The world won’t want to see a rematch. But I have respect for Ryan. We shared the ring six times as kids, we came up together.

“But over [the promotion], I have lost a lot of respect for him. I am a true professional in everything that I do.

“This guy is a fucking clown – him and his family. And I’m getting this guy out of boxing.”

Haney won the WBC title from Regis Prograis 29-2 (24) in his junior welterweight debut in December after previously conquering the lightweight division where he was undisputed champ.